GBA developmental tournament…Harpy Eagles stage strong return

THE Harpy Eagles Boxing Gym (HEBG) signalled a strong return to the competitive circuit on Saturday, as the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) staged its latest developmental tournament at the Andrew Lewis Gym.

The event showcased emerging talent across school-age, junior, and elite divisions, offering a glimpse into the next generation of Guyanese boxers.

While the Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym (ALBG) walked away with the title of Best Gym, the Harpy Eagles’ spirited resurgence was evident throughout the card. In the opening bout of the evening.

NABA’s Ukesh Persaud secured an RSC (Referee Stops Contest) victory in the second round over HEBG’s Jaydan Leung in the school-age 31–33kg division.

But the Harpy Eagles quickly rebounded in bout three, where Donovan Tray delivered a commanding RSC win in the first round against his clubmate, Emmanuel Nelson, at 36–39kg.

The gym continued to make its mark in the junior ranks, despite P&P’s Troymell Devince earning a second-round RSC victory over HEBG’s Trovalta Harris in the 39–42kg category.

Still, several of the Eagles’ young fighters impressed with resilience, technique, and improved ring craft, evidence of renewed structure and focus at the gym.

One of the standout contests for HEBG came in bout seven, where Joash Soodoo battled fiercely before narrowly losing on points to P&P’s Ezekiel Teyson.

Moments later, in bout eight, ALBG’s Josh Chester stopped Harpy Eagles’ Samuel Benn via RSC in the second round of their 43–46kg school-age match.

HEBG closed the night with pride as Imotep Vanderstoop, representing ALBG but long associated with the Harpy Eagles system, was named Best Boxer of the tournament.

At the end of the event, the Andrew Lewis Gym was declared Best Gym, with Harpy Eagles earning a commendable runner-up position alongside the New Amsterdam Boxing Academy and the Pace & Power Boxing Gym.