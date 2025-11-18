Regional Kilo Walk set for November 29

– annual awareness walk to be held in observance of CARICOM Energy Month 2025

The CARICOM Energy Month (CEM) 2025 Regional Kilo Walk is set to be held on Saturday, November 29, 2025, starting from 5:30 a.m. AST.

The awareness walk will begin at the CARICOM Secretariat in Greater Turkeyen. Participants will follow a route along the Railway Embankment to the Sheriff Street roundabout and continue along the embankment before returning to the Secretariat to conclude the walk. To ensure the event starts on schedule, the assembly time is 5:15 a.m. AST.

This activity is open to the public and brings together stakeholders from diverse local sectors, including government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of government agencies, public and private organisations, educational institutions, youth groups, and NGOs. It also welcomes individuals with an interest in renewable energy, and energy efficiency, and fitness.

Previously held in Guyana in 2017, 2022, and 2023, the Regional Kilo Walk returns in 2025, offering participants a fun, community-oriented activity that highlights the region’s transition to sustainable energy, promotes healthy lifestyles through physical activity, and encourages energy-conscious behaviours. The event aims to inspire all participants and organisations to adopt energy efficiency, conservation, and renewable energy practices in their daily lives.

Organised by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat in collaboration with the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) and the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), with support from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the Regional Kilo Walk is part of the annual observance of CARICOM Energy Month, celebrated by Member States and institutions each November. This year’s theme is “Invest, Innovate, Sustain: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy Frontiers.”

CEM underscores the shared responsibility of regional leaders and citizens in transforming the Caribbean Community’s energy systems and advancing a sustainable, climate-resilient, and low-carbon future. Throughout November 2025, a series of activities will be held to engage stakeholders at the regional and national levels on the sustainable energy transition. All persons are invited to join this exciting regional event.

To confirm participation, interested persons can register online at: https://forms.gle/e7ZFcP7tJNj14kTF7 or scan the QR code on the event flyer. For inquiries, send an email to energy.programme@caricom.org or caricom.energy@gmail.com.