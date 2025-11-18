Gov’t to build heavy-duty bridge at D’Edward koker to boost fishing operations

FISHERMEN at the D’Edward Three-Door koker in Region Five will soon benefit from a new heavy-duty bridge aimed at improving access and reducing delays in transporting their catch, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, announced on Monday.

Mustapha told fisherfolk during a community engagement that construction of the 60-by-20-foot structure is expected to begin within days. The bridge will be engineered to accommodate trucks and other heavy vehicles, replacing the current limitations that hinder the timely movement of fish from the landing site.

The minister also highlighted several upgrades already completed since President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s last visit to the facility. These works—valued at approximately $110 million—include a new wharf, shed and washroom facilities. Mustapha said the investments are part of the government’s wider effort to modernise the fishing industry and strengthen the livelihoods of coastal communities.

“The engineer has indicated we can start the bridge by the weekend. It will allow trucks and other vehicles to cross easily so you won’t have problems moving your catch,” Mustapha told those gathered.

He further confirmed that lighting will soon be installed at the koker to improve safety during early-morning and late-evening operations, a long-standing concern for fisherfolk who work outside daylight hours.

Addressing the recently announced fishing grant, Mustapha said he has met with fisheries officials and representatives from multiple communities to ensure that co-operatives prepare accurate and verified beneficiary lists. The move, he noted, is intended to guarantee that only eligible fisherfolk receive support under the programme.