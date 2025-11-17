Rebuilding Georgetown Together

WHAT is unfolding in Tiger Bay right now is bigger than a clean-up exercise, bigger than a single project and certainly bigger than politics. It is a signal that the rebuilding of Georgetown has begun and every community, every family, every Guyanese, no matter race, background, or political leaning, has a place in this national transformation.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s vision for Tiger Bay as Georgetown’s first “model neighbourhood” is not about political strongholds or partisan territory. It is about development, plain and simple. It is about ensuring that communities long written off, long sidelined and long overlooked are finally placed at the centre of a future that includes everyone.

During his walkabout on Sunday, the President made it clear that renewal can only work if communities themselves are part of the process.

That message cuts through the noise; no government initiative will succeed unless people take pride in their neighbourhoods and become active players in their own upliftment.

It sits within a much larger national effort. Over the past five years, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has pumped billions into upgrading Georgetown from public spaces to drainage, from community facilities to major urban projects. These investments are being driven by a multi-agency team and are strengthened by international partnerships such as the one with the King’s Foundation.

The mission is clear, restore Georgetown as the Garden City and build a modern capital that reflects the dignity and ambition of its people.

Tiger Bay is now part of that mission, not as an afterthought, but as a cornerstone.

The planned recreational hub, training centre for children and support programmes for women are not political favours. They are investments in human potential. They are acknowledgments that development must reach everyone across race, across class, across geography.

It’s undeniable, Guyana is moving and communities that were once pushed aside are now being pulled into the centre of national growth.

This is what rebuilding Guyana should look like — collaborative, inclusive and forward-thinking.