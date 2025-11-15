MVP sports girls’ Pee Wee competition kicks off today

THE Ministry of Education ground will be a hive of activity from noon today with the staging of the MVP sports girls’ under-11 football competition at the CARFESTA avenue ground.

The action sees Potaro primary starting the day games against All Saints Primary.

Also set to kick off at the same time on field 2 is St John the Baptiste Primary playing Smith Memorial Primary.

Agatash will also line up against Georgetown International Academy.

West Ruimveldt tackles St Theresa Primary and North Georgetown Primary will meet St Aloysius Primary.

Defending champions, Marian Academy, will play Tucville Primary while Waramuri Primary are also set to take on Sophia and Santa Rosa will meet Genesis.

The competition, which ends on December 6, will see all games played at the Ministry of Education ground.

The competition will be played on a Round Robin basis at the group stage involving 16 teams placed into groups of 4.

After that, the top two teams in each group will advance to the knock-out stage which consists of round of 16, quarter finals, semi-final and finals.

The winning team will pocket $100,000 towards a school project of their choice along with trophy and medals with $75,000 for second place, and $50,000 for third.

The tournament will also award 4th place team, MVP, highest goal scorer, best goal-keeper and most disciplined team.