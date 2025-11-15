Defining choice on gas

GUYANA stands at a pivotal moment in its modern economic history. President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s declaration that the country must make a firm decision on the monetisation of its natural-gas reserves before 2030 is not merely a policy statement, it is a call to national responsibility.

The message delivered at the Berbice Development Summit was unmistakable: the era of hesitation is over.

For years, the debate around how Guyana should use its gas resources has unfolded in fits and starts, often overshadowed by the rapid rise of oil production.

But as global energy markets shift and the world accelerates towards lower-carbon systems, delay carries a price.

The President’s appeal reflects a deeper reality: Guyana cannot afford to treat natural gas as a footnote in its development plans.

Decisions made in the coming years will influence not just energy costs, but the structure of the national economy for generations.

The administration’s current evaluation of various gas-use models signals an effort to strike the right balance, ensuring that investment decisions today translate into broad, long-term gains.

From job creation and industrial expansion to sustainability and regional competitiveness, natural gas offers opportunities that extend far beyond power generation.

The vision articulated by the President, that “every molecule of gas” must contribute to economic diversification, captures the essence of this broader ambition.

Indeed, ongoing national projects demonstrate that Guyana is already laying the groundwork.

The gas-to-energy pipeline at Wales, along with the accompanying industrial park and downstream facilities, represents more than infrastructure.

These are the foundations of a future in which manufacturing, agro-processing, fertiliser production, and other gas-dependent industries can flourish.

A 50 per cent reduction in electricity costs, as projected under the initiative, would be transformative for households and businesses alike.

But the urgency the President emphasised must not be overlooked. In a world racing to secure stable, integrated and lower-emission energy systems, indecision can be costly.

Countries that move swiftly and strategically are better positioned to attract investment and carve out durable economic advantages.

For Guyana, delaying key choices risks forfeiting opportunities that may not come around again.

This discussion should rise above political fault lines. The development of Guyana’s gas resources is not about which administration takes credit, but about how the country positions itself for the next 50 years.

The President’s insistence that he will not leave this decision for a future government underscores the weight of the moment, and the recognition that leadership requires making difficult calls.

Natural gas is more than a transitional fuel in the global context; for Guyana, it is a bridge to a diversified, resilient and competitive economy. The legacy we build now will be judged not by the abundance of our resources, but by the wisdom with which we choose to harness them.

The time for clarity is here. The question before the nation is not simply how to use its gas, but what kind of economy, and what kind of future, it seeks to create.