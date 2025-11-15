City Health officials shut down illegal daycare operation

THE Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has intensified its public-health enforcement efforts following the discovery of an illegal daycare centre being operated by Spanish-speaking individuals within the city.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr Suzette Reynolds-Marcus and Chief Environmental Health Officer, Abiola Baker, conducted an inspection of the unregistered facility on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Robb Street, Georgetown.

According to the council’s release, the team uncovered “several breaches of health, safety, and operational standards required for childcare services.”

In response, Dr Reynolds-Marcus issued a firm reminder that daycare operators must comply with all legal and public-health requirements before opening their doors to the public.

She stressed that these regulations are not optional, noting that they are designed “to protect children, ensure proper sanitation and maintain a safe environment for learning and care.”

“We could have uncovered several breaches… unsanitary conditions, poor hygiene standards and the children were clusters in one room, there was one bed. We didn’t see any washroom facilities,” one of the officials said.

The Medical Officer of Health urged anyone currently operating or planning to operate a daycare to engage the relevant authorities, undergo all required inspections and secure the necessary approvals.

The M&CC said it will continue monitoring daycare establishments across the municipality and take enforcement action where necessary. The council reaffirmed that safeguarding the well-being of children remains a top priority and that unregulated operations will not be tolerated.

“The Georgetown Mayor and City Council will continue to monitor and enforce compliance to safeguard the well-being of all children in the municipality,” the release stated.