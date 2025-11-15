2025 records lowest crime figures in 10 years – Crime Chief

robbery under arms declines across all time blocks

THE Guyana Police Force is closing 2025 with some of its strongest crime-fighting results in ten years, according to a detailed performance review presented by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum during the GPF’s Christmas Policing Launch on Friday.

The statistics show sweeping improvements across key crime categories, unprecedented drug seizures, and a notable rise in cybercrime convictions, clear indicators, Blanhum said, of a more agile and intelligence-driven policing strategy.

Blanhum reported that cybercrime enforcement saw significant movement this year, with 50 cases recorded in 2025 compared to 23 in 2024.

Convictions also doubled, moving from six last year to 12 this year. The surge reflects both improved detection and more technical investigative capacity within the Force.

Drug enforcement also showed a dramatic shift. The GPF seized 233 kilogrammes of cocaine in 2025, a sharp contrast to the mere six kilogrammes seized in 2024.

Cannabis-related charges also increased, with 244 persons charged this year, compared to 227 in 2024. Additionally, cocaine-possession charges rose from 38 persons in 2024 to 58 in 2025.

Beyond narcotics and cybercrime, the GPF recorded broad improvements in overall crime suppression.

Blanhum confirmed that serious crimes dropped to 801 reports this year, 269 fewer than the 1,070 recorded in 2024.

He highlighted that 2025 now stands as the year with the lowest serious-crime figures in the last decade.

Robbery also reached a historic low. Blanhum explained that 2025 recorded the lowest frequency of robberies in ten years, with 270 cases logged, compared to the decade-high of 1,237 cases reported in 2017.

Similarly, break-and-enter and larceny cases fell to 190 this year, the lowest level in ten years and a stark contrast to the 1,287 cases recorded at the height of the trend.

He also reported significant declines in robbery under arms across every major time period, highlighting what he described as the Force’s “optimal deployment” strategy for the Christmas season.

According to the comparative data for 2024 and 2025, the most notable drop was recorded between 6:01 p.m. and midnight, where incidents fell from 174 last year to 111 this year.

Blanhum said this period has historically been the most vulnerable window, and the reduction demonstrates the impact of intensified evening patrols and smarter zoning of high-risk corridors.

He described the shift as a clear indicator that “resources are being allocated exactly where they are needed.”

The late-night period between midnight and 6:00 a.m. also showed improvement, moving from 56 cases in 2024 to 49 in 2025.

Blanhum noted that enhanced mobile patrols and strengthened coordination across divisions contributed to this steady decline.

Morning incidents between 6:01 a.m. and noon were reduced from 39 last year to 22 this year, a change he attributed to earlier deployments and greater police presence in busy commercial zones as businesses open for the day.

Perhaps the most striking development was seen during the afternoon period between 12:01 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., where reports fell dramatically from 52 cases in 2024 to only four this year.

Blanhum said this sharp decline reflects the success of intelligence-led policing, real-time CCTV monitoring and proactive targeting of known motorcycle-based offenders who traditionally operate during the day.

Overall, the Crime Chief said the Force’s approach has become more precise, more responsive and more deeply informed by real-time data.

He stressed that as the festive season approaches, the GPF will further strengthen its posture through heightened patrols, increased visibility, and a sustained emphasis on rapid response.

According to Blanhum, the Force is committed to maintaining this downward trajectory as the Christmas period, one of the busiest and highest-traffic times of the year, gets underway.

He explained that these numbers prove that the GPF strategic deployments are working and the force intends to keep refining and reinforcing them to protect citizens during the holiday season and beyond.