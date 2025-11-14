Suite of measures, incentives to accelerate Guyana’s agro-processing, tourism, industrial development coming soon

–President Ali announces, says gov’t will define policies in 2026 budget to attract investments, stimulate entrepreneurship

GUYANA will soon roll out an extensive suite of measures and incentives aimed at accelerating agricultural, tourism and industrial development, positioning the country as a hub for agro-processing and innovation.

Addressing the opening of GuyExpo 2025 on Thursday night, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said the government reviewed policy models from major economies and emerging markets and has crafted programmes designed to attract investments, stimulate entrepreneurship and expand the country’s industrial footing.

“Over the last three weeks, we have come up with a menu of measures that we are going to pursue in developing the largest agro-processing economy in this hemisphere. The building out of mega food parks, we will replicate the mega food parks across different regions with different focus,” President Ali said.

He noted that these initiatives will be supported by new tax measures intended to ease financing and reduce burdens on investors in agriculture and agro-processing. This the President said will see a dynamic agro-industrial integration.

“We will expand our investment in research and development. We will build out a rural credit programme at scale, through the Guyana Development Bank. We will create value chain and market access,” he said, noting that these measures will be further defined in the 2026 national budget.

The government he further announced will look to establish a blockchain-based traceability system for export commodities and the introduction of a Food Innovation Fund targeted particularly at young entrepreneurs in an effort to strengthen value chains and market access.

In addition to this, a series of investments is expected to open new agricultural acreage, while a revamped taxation framework will eliminate duties on agricultural, veterinary and agro-processing inputs within existing trade rules.

“We’ll have special incentives for agro-processing and agri-value chain investment, special incentive for large scale cold storage facility, special incentives and a graduated corporate tax regime for agro-processing by level of turnover, which will be defined in the 2026 [budget],” he added.

Further, additional incentives will support agro-processing ventures, agri-value chain development, large cold-storage facilities and a graduated corporate tax system based on turnover. This structure is designed to bring small and medium-sized agribusinesses into formal compliance, enabling them to improve standards and meet regional and international market requirements.

Measures to encourage land conversion and value-added production are also planned.

INDUSTRIAL & TOURISM INCENTIVES

The President disclosed that industrial expansion will be anchored by new manufacturing hubs benefitting from enhanced incentive regimes. At Wales, where the country’s flagship gas-to-energy project is taking shape, a significant programme is already under design, featuring a fertiliser plant, a gas bottling and logistics facility, two power plants, a data centre, the potential development of a glass factory and a small industrial estate.

“For the two investments of the bottling plant and the fertiliser plant, where the expression of interest is already out, we want those to be owned by Guyanese here and in the diaspora and our regional partners, and we will have guaranteed returns on these investments that no other can match,” he said.

Meanwhile, the country’s tourism industry is earmarked for rapid growth, supported by improvements in transport infrastructure and increased airlift capacity.

The President noted that some 29 hinterland airstrips have been prioritised for rehabilitation and expansion, complemented by plans for new municipal airports in Rose Hall and Lethem, as well as the completion of Terminal Two at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Special incentive zones dedicated to tourism development will be introduced across several locations, including Leguan, the Stabroek waterfront, Bartica, the Vreed-en-Hoop waterfront, Sakaika, Lethem and Orinduik, where targeted projects are set to drive further economic diversification and sectoral transformation.

This year, GuyExpo is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It is the country’s premier business expo which showcases the country’s economic growth and cultural diversity and attracts over 200 exhibitors.

“We have reimagined the layout of the expo to create a richer, more immersive experience with two auditoriums, expanded recreational spaces and enlarged tourism village and improved booth sequencing, all designed to enhance the experience for exhibitors and visitors alike,” Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues said.

The event, she emphasised has supported growth in entrepreneurship, innovation, and collaboration between the government and private sector.

“One of the most fascinating aspects of our country’s transformation is that it extends far beyond infrastructure. It is reflected in the strength, creativity and resilience of our people and our businesses. Across Guyana, we have seen small businesses grow into strong, competitive enterprises, businesses that are not just surviving but thriving in both local and global markets.”

The minister stressed the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation in sustaining Guyana’s economic growth and development.

“That is the real story of Guyana’s economic growth. Business booming, lives improving, and our nation developing at an extraordinary rate. But to sustain this progress, our transformation must continue to be driven by entrepreneurship and innovation. That is why we continue to invest heavily in small business development,” she said.

This year, several longstanding businesses were recognised for their continuous support of the business event.