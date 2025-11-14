News Archives
98 small contractors involved in $350M land clearing project at Le Repentir Cemetery
Land clearing is currently in progress at the Le Repentir Cemetery
NINETY-EIGHT small contracts were awarded to clear overgrown vegetation in the Le Repentir Cemetery, the Ministry of Public Works announced on Thursday.

 

The works, totalling approximately $350 million, have a four to six weeks’ timeframe, the ministry said in a Facebook post.

 

It added that the project forms part of the Government of Guyana’s beautification and enhancement plans that are already in motion for cemeteries across Guyana.

“The rehabilitation of the Le Repentir Cemetery was a major concern raised during the 12th Parliament and Minister of Public Works Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill outlined a number of interventions which are now unfolding.

“Since then, the main access roads and other internal roads in the cemetery have been completed, along with the installation of fencing,” the post said.

 

According to the ministry, to date, the land clearing aspect of the restoration project is ongoing along with drainage works along the perimeter of the cemetery.

An overhead shot of the Le Repentir Cemetery showing the results of the ongoing land clearing exercise (Ministry of Public Works photos)

Minister Edghill has repeatedly expressed his confidence in the government being able to restore and modernise the quote-on-quote ‘eyesore’ cemetery like other cemeteries in other developed countries, the post said.

