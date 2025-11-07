Applauding the Ministry of Agriculture’s bold commitment to expansion of aquaculture

Dear Editor,

I WISH to commend the Ministry of Agriculture for its recent announcement to convert over 500 acres of underutilised land into hubs for aquaculture, commercial tilapia and shrimp farming. This decisive step demonstrates the ministry’s continued commitment to innovation, sustainability and economic diversification within Guyana’s agricultural sector.

Over the past five years, the aquaculture industry in Guyana has quietly but steadily made remarkable progress. Through the introduction of improved tilapia strains, the expansion of hatchery facilities and enhanced farmers’ training programmes, aquaculture has evolved from a small-scale initiative into a promising pillar of food production.

The ministry’s support for pilot shrimp-farming projects, coupled with collaboration between private investors and research institutions, has improved production efficiency, environmental management and local expertise. These efforts have strengthened rural livelihoods and laid the groundwork for a thriving “blue” economy.

The new initiative to develop dedicated aquaculture hubs marks a pivotal moment in this journey. By transforming 500 acres of land into productive aquaculture zones, Guyana is positioning itself to become a leader in sustainable fish and shrimp production in the Caribbean region.

This move is expected to generate employment, stimulate investment and enhance export capacity, while contributing to national food security and climate resilience.

As global demand for sustainably farmed seafood continues to rise; Guyana’s proactive approach will ensure that the country remains at the forefront of innovation and growth in the aquaculture sub-sector.

The ministry’s foresight and commitment are commendable, and I urge continued collaboration among government agencies, private investors and research partners to maximise the long-term benefits of this initiative.

This bold step is not just about developing land; it is about cultivating opportunity, sustainability, and prosperity for the people of Guyana.

Sincerely,

Anthony Harry