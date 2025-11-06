Saints Hockey Club registers 5-0 win over GCC Outlaws

SAINTS Hockey Club slugged off their campaign in the Guyana Hockey Board National Indoor Hockey Championship with an awesome 5-0 victory over Hikers Cadets at the National Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Playing in the Men’s Second Division, Saints saw Jonathan Liverpool and Baraka Garnett putting them 2-0 up at the half, with Troy Hodge and Ezekiel Moses adding to their tally by the 21st minute of the second half to make it 4-l.

Garnett returned in the 23rd minute to register a double as they took a 5-0 win.

Also on the winning side was Old Fort, who edged GCC Outlaws, 3-2, in the other Second Division match-up.

Yonnick Norton scored a double, with Donnel Alleyne scoring the other

goal. In the women’s category, GBTI GCC stopped the National Women’s Over-40 side with a 7-2 win.

Abosaide Cadogan starred with five goals, and Rebecca Ferreira scoring a penalty corner and a field goal in the awesome showing.

In the other women’s clash, Old Fort Inferno defeated Hikers, 4-2.

The tournament is sponsored by Bounty Supermarkets, and runs throughout the week, before concluding on Sunday, November 9.

The competition sees the country’s top clubs battle for national supremacy across four divisions: Men’s First Division, Men’s Second Division, Women’s Open, and Over-40 Mixed, and will serve as a warm-up for the 20th Diamond Mineral Water International Hockey Festival, set for the end of November.

This year’s competition also features the Guyana Men’s and Women’s National Over-40 Masters Teams, who will compete in the Men’s First Division and Women’s Open categories at the 2026 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup, scheduled for March 2026 in Nottingham, England.