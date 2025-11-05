News Archives
𝗡𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘂 𝘁𝗼 c𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗽𝘆 𝗘𝗮𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 s𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗚 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝟱𝟬
sports

– 𝟭𝟲-𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿-𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹-𝘂𝗽

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) successfully concluded the Queensway Super50 Inter-County Cup over the weekend at the Joe Jagmohan Ground, Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast.
The two-week-long tournament featured seven competitive matches that provided selectors with a valuable opportunity to assess performances ahead of the regional CG United Super50 competition.
Following the conclusion of the tournament, the GCB selection panel headed by Chairman Ramnaresh Sarwan, named the Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for the upcoming CG United Super50 tournament.
The 14-member squad includes Matthew Nandu (Captain), Raymond Perez, Kevlon Anderson, Mavendra Dindyal, Kemol Savory (Wicketkeeper), Richie Looknauth, Zeynul Ramsammy, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Gudakesh Motie (Vice-Captain), Thaddeus Lovell, Sylus Tyndall, Keemo Paul, Junior Sinclair, and Shamar Apple.
Apple, who is just 16 years old, has been rewarded for his performances at the regional under 19 and under 17 levels and the selection panel feels his aggressive nature is something the team can benefit from.
The reserves are Kevin Sinclair, Antony Adams, Isai Thorne, Kevon Boodie, Tomanni Caesar, Romeo Deonarain, and Joshua Jones.
Meanwhile, Niall Smith (injured), Ashmead Nedd, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer and Quentin Sampson are all unavailable for selection as they are set to participate in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, while Tevin Imlach was not considered as he is expected to represent the West Indies. Jonathan Van Lange will also be on West Indies Under 19 duty.

The Queensway Super50 Inter-County Cup once again highlighted the depth of talent in Guyana, as the GCB continues its commitment to player development and regional competitiveness.

