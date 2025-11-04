Seven Charged with Terrorism Over Mobil Fuel Station Explosion

Seven people—including four Venezuelans and three Guyanese—have been charged with terrorism in connection with the October 26 deadly explosion at Mobil fuel station on Regent and King Streets.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a statement on Tuesday.

The GPF, in the statement, noted that following extensive investigations and legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), charges were filed against several individuals.

Those charged are Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, 33; Jennifer Rodriguez, 33; Johnny Boodram, 27; and Alexander Bettancourt, 44—all Venezuelan nationals.

Wayne Corriea, 44; Ramesh Pramdeo, 51; and Krystal LaCruz, 33—all Guyanese nationals—were also charged.

They have each been charged with the Offence of Terrorism, Contrary to Section 3 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) of Terrorism, Contrary to Section 3 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01 and are to appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court at 09:00 hrs tomorrow to answer to the said charge, the police statement read.

“The Guyana Police Force assures the public that the investigation was conducted with professionalism, integrity, and strict adherence to due process. The Force remains committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting citizens and ensuring peace and public safety across the nation while expressing gratitude to the public and partner agencies for their continued cooperation and support in this matter,” the statement read.

The blast claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured four others.

According to official accounts, the explosion caused severe structural damage to the fuel station, multiple vehicles and nearby buildings. The suspect in custody, identified as Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, allegedly placed a device near a cooking gas cylinder storage area before the blast.

In the broader context, the tragedy has been treated as an act of terrorism by the authorities. Investigators are working to establish any cross- border links and broader conspiracy, with multiple individuals reportedly in custody.