GRFU, GCB receive buses from President Ali

THE Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), received two 26-seater buses yesterday afternoon to support the continued development of their sport.

During simple ceremonies at State House, President Dr Irfaan Ali handed over the vehicles and reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting all sporting disciplines.

He noted that while significant investments are already being made to upgrade and build world-class facilities and provide equipment for athletes, consultations with sporting bodies have highlighted the challenge of adequate transportation.

The buses, he said, will help address that gap and ensure athletes can access training and competition venues more reliably.

The President also announced plans to establish a dedicated “home” for rugby — possibly in Diamond on the East Coast of Demerara — equipped with state-of-the-art amenities.

Meanwhile, he said that his government is not only looking to develop cricket locally, but also across CARICOM territories — especially through the development of a world-class academy, high-performance centres, and other developmental infrastructure.

“We want to position cricket as an economic good.”

He also reminded of the extensive work that has been done to community grounds across the country.

More than 500 community grounds have been upgraded, with more than 150 of them equipped with lights for evening practice and training sessions.