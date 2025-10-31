Body cameras programme to be expanded

-as gov’t continues to push transparency, safer communities

BODY cameras will soon become even more common on police officers as the government continues to bolster transparency regarding police accountability and Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond has already noted that their use on officers is already improving crime-fighting efforts.

The minister spoke about this during a recent airing of ‘Starting Point,’ and noted that the Standard operating Procedures (SoPs) make it a serious offence to delete the footage.

“It’s actually an offence that is, that you can be disciplined for. The SOPs are very clear about that, you should not delete or turn off at any time when the body cam is on. It’s a change in culture. For the most part, it’s certainly been embraced by the leadership, because it certainly helps with accountability,” the minister said.

In next year’s national budget, the programme will be expanded, she informed viewers.

“The SoPs determines that it’s an offense under the police rules, you can be charged…And as a result of a disciplinary proceedings, you can be demoted. The police force treats it very, very seriously,” she said.

Earlier this year, the Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken said that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is working to build a safer Guyana together with civilians as crime declines and services improve.

In a bid to modernise policing and reduce conflict, the Force has introduced stun guns and expanded the use of body cameras, especially for traffic officers, Hicken said.

Commissioner Hicken emphasised that police accountability is a top priority and urged citizens to raise concerns through multiple channels, including the Police Complaints Authority, or directly with senior officers, including himself.

“No police officer is above the law,” Hicken said.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, had said Guyana has made significant strides in boosting public safety and this must be credited to the strategic investments being made to improve the country’s law enforcement.

The Head of State had further highlighted the concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies and the government’s investments in technology and personnel.

The President praised the commitment of the country’s police force, emphasising their proactive approach to maintaining law and order.

“That tells you that our men and women in uniform are proactively working,” Dr. Ali said, affirming the dedication of law enforcement officers who are working tirelessly to ensure public safety.

President Ali highlighted how the GPF’s welfare infrastructure has improved.

Notably, the modernisation efforts have seen the establishment of a Community Relations Department to strengthen police-community relations, promote safe communities, and enhance preventative policing strategies through positive engagements and public trust.

In May of this year, President Dr. Irfaan Ali warned the Force that there will be “no excuses” for officers not to wear body cameras during their duties, as 5,000 body cameras were handed over to boost transparency and law enforcement reform.

Further, he previously urged a forward-thinking and balanced approach to policing in Guyana.