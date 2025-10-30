Bowlers, Ravindra and Mitchell set up New Zealand’s series win

ENGLAND were let down by their batters once more as New Zealand wrapped up the three-match series 2-0 in Seddon Park, comfortably chasing their sub-200 target. Each of New Zealand’s six bowlers chipped in with at least one wicket, while Blair Tickner returned a four-fer to bundle out the visitors for 175.

Daryl Mitchell then scored another half-century, as did Rachin Ravindra, to carry the hosts to a comfortable victory despite Jofra Archer’s best efforts (3-23). This is New Zealand’s first series win at home against England since 2008.

After a brief delay due to rain, the gloom set in on England’s batting as Jacob Duffy dismissed Ben Duckett in the third over. Zakary Foulkes, fresh from his four-fer in the series opener, saw the back of the other opener – Jamie Smith, in the sixth over. Joe Root’s stroke-filled start was then cut short by Tickner, who came into the XI in place of Matt Henry.

Harry Brook walked out at 51 for 3 and once again looked like he’d be England’s saviour. He hit fours off Smith and Tickner and also launched Santner for a six over square leg.

But his endeavour to repeat his Mount Maunganui heroics ended prematurely, courtesy a fantastic one-handed catch at backward point by Will Young. Before Santner dismissed him, Nathan Smith took out Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler as England struggled at 105 for 6.

Jamie Overton and Sam Curran pushed back briefly with a 38-run stand that proved to be the best combined effort in an otherwise sorry scorecard. Overton took centre stage, cutting Bracewell for a four and tonking Santner for a four and a six. Curran was more watchful of the two batters but was cleaned up by Bracewell in the 29th over. Overton responded to that breakthrough by hitting a four and a six off Tickner.

The fast bowler, however, capped his return to the side by wrapping up the tail to complete a four-fer. He had Brydon Carse caught in the deep off a short ball, foxed Overton with a slower one that the batter hit to mid-off and ended the innings when Adil Rashid pulled a short ball to mid-wicket.

New Zealand were ultra-circumspect to start off. Jofra Archer, playing his first ODI against New Zealand since the ODI World Cup final of 2019, trapped Young leg before in the opening over. Ravindra and Kane Williamson made slow, watchful progress from thereon, taking the team to 32 for 1 in 10 overs, with 11 of those runs coming in the 10th over.

Ravindra then welcomed Curran with a couple of boundaries but Overton tugged at New Zealand’s flourish by dismissing Williamson, who inside-edged a delivery onto his stumps. Ravindra and Mitchell stabilised the chase for the next 10 overs, with the former bringing up his half-century during the course of this stand.

Brook brought Archer back in search of a wicket and found instant reward. The fast bowler dug one short at 140kmph and had the left-handed Ravindra caught at fine leg for 54. New Zealand went from 105 for 3 to 118 for 5 as Rashid and Archer ruffled more feathers in the hope of a late heist.

But that was not to be as Mitchell and Santner combined for a whirlwind stand of 59 from just 31 balls to take their team over the line. Mitchell finished unbeaten on 56, his second successive fifty, while Santner threw his bat around for a 17-ball 34 that included two fours and a six. (Cricbuzz)