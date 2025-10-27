Major tourism investment projects to be advertised – President Ali

-says move aims to attract local, diasporic, international investors

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that the government will soon advertise major tourism investment projects across various regions of the country as part of efforts to expand the country’s tourism industry and attract investors, both local and international.

The Head of State made this known during a recent engagement with the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce, during which he noted that these projects would soon be formally introduced through public expressions of interest in the local and international press.

“We’ll be publishing in the local and international press, expressions of interest with business and investment proposals for tourism investment in various regions of our country,” the President said, adding, “Eleven such projects will be advertised internationally to push our tourism sector.”

He noted that the initiative forms part of a broader national effort to position Guyana as a premier destination for sustainable and adventure tourism, capitalising on the country’s natural assets and diverse heritage.

President Ali said, “Tourism is one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.”

He went on to add that Guyana’s unique blend of rainforest, rivers and cultural heritage offers unmatched potential for eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

Against this backdrop, he underscored the government’s commitment to pursuing tourism development from a holistic standpoint that ensures both investors and communities benefit sustainably.

“Once we pursue the sector, we’re going to do it from a holistic perspective, ensuring that we invest in the ecosystem that will bring profitability to your investment and enduring success,” he added.

To this end, he invited Canadian and diasporic investors to participate in Guyana’s next phase of tourism growth and pointed to Canada’s strong reputation for building successful models in sustainable tourism.

“Canadian investors and operators, many of whom have built successful models in sustainable tourism, can play a key role in developing the sector,” he said.

Dr Ali reiterated that the government is taking a strategic approach to building supporting infrastructure, including transportation, energy, and digital systems, to complement tourism investment and make destinations more accessible and competitive.

He emphasised that the government’s tourism strategy aims not only to attract international visitors, but to ensure the industry generates long-term economic benefits, job creation, and community participation.