Gov’t invites revised proposals for Amaila Falls hydro project

THE government, through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), is currently receiving proposals in response to its revised Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for development of the Amaila Falls hydro project under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model.

The project, which is expected to deliver a minimum installed capacity of 165 megawatts (MW), forms a key part of Guyana’s clean-energy transition.

The hydro facility will include a dam, powerhouse, substation, and a 23-square-kilometre storage reservoir, consistent with environmental studies and permits.

Under the revised RFPs, developers are required to assume all geotechnical risks associated with the project and must demonstrate proven capability and financial capacity to deliver large-scale hydro projects.

Only firms or consortia that have successfully built at least three hydro projects of 100 MW or more in the last ten years will be considered.

The government has stated that while the transmission network will be developed separately, the size of the hydro may be re-engineered to take advantage of advancements in turbine technology, potentially allowing for greater power generation.

This project will be executed through a new Special Purpose Company (SPC), which will receive all relevant licenses and permits previously issued up to April 2015. Independent supervision of the project’s design and construction will also be engaged under agreed Terms of Reference (ToR).

Qualified developers are required to submit detailed proposals, including project schedules, EPC price breakdowns and financing plans, along with several other undertakings, as outlined in a press release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (see below).

The deadline for submissions is February 15, 2026, and all proposals must be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.

For additional information, interested companies may contact the Gas-to-Energy Task Force at the Office of the Prime Minister via email at gas-to-energy@gte.gov.gy, with a copy to ps@opm.gov.gy, or by telephone at +1 (592) 225-2602. (DPI)