Diwali flavours shine at Agriculture Ministry’s annual cook-off

— Staff celebrate culture, creativity and teamwork through festive cuisine

THE lawns of the Ministry of Agriculture were transformed into a vibrant display of colour, culture, and culinary creativity on Friday, as staff gathered for the Ministry’s Annual Inter-Agency Cook-Off Competition. This year’s event was themed “Diwali-Inspired Cuisines,” encouraging teams to bring traditional Indian flavours and festive inspiration to their dishes.

Although Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, did not deliver a formal address, he spent much of the afternoon interacting with staff and visiting the cooking stations, engaging in light-hearted conversations and sharing in the excitement of the event. His presence, according to participants, added to the sense of camaraderie and appreciation for the Ministry’s culture of togetherness.

Each participating agency was tasked with preparing one main dish, one side or dessert, and a non-alcoholic beverage. The challenge required dishes to embody the Diwali spirit, vegetarian, flavourful, and reflective of the festival’s traditional foods, while still allowing room for creative expression and cultural fusion.

Judging began promptly at 15:00 hours, with renowned Chef, Kester Robinson and culinary professional, Omaiah Hall, evaluating each entry. The dishes were scored across five categories: taste and flavour, presentation, originality, adherence to the Diwali theme, and team spirit or booth décor.

The competition was close, with only a few points separating the top contenders. The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) emerged as the first-place winner with 180 points, edging out the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), which placed second with 179 points. The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) secured third place with 177 points.

Winners’ tokens of appreciation were presented by the Minister and the Permanent Secretary. For many participants, the event was more than just a friendly competition; it was an opportunity to celebrate the ministry’s diverse workforce and the cultural traditions that bring people together.