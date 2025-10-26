Dindyal hits 106 and Ail-Mohamed 87 as GCC collapse to 262 all out

..DCC, led by Perez (71) and Imlach (61*) reach 198-4 at stumps

ON an enthralling opening day of the GISE, Star Party Rentals and Trophy Stall first division two-day Final at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground in Queenstown , Mavindra Dindyal scored 106 and shared in a 147-run fifth wicket stand before GCC lost their last five wickets for 13 runs to fall for 262.

Dindyal was last out for 106 from 146 balls with 11 fours and two sixes, while Renaldo Ail-Mohamed’s entertaining 87 lasted 73 balls and was decorated by eight fours and five sixes.

Rivaldo Phillips (28) and Navendra Persaud (14) were the other double-figure contributors.

Pacer Ezekiel Wilson captured 5-55 while Jonathan Van Lange supported with 3-38 for DCC, who ended the day on 198-4, trailing by 64 runs with six wickets in hand.

Guyana Captain Tevin Imlach was on 61 with six boundaries in an innings which lasted 103 balls. Guyana U-19 Skipper Van Lange is with him on 26 with three fours. The partnership has so far produced 37 runs. Raymond Perez made 71 in an innings which spanned 46 balls and included seven fours and two sixes.

When DCC began their reply, Thaddeus Lovell dismissed the left-handed Brandon Jaikaran for a duck at 14-1.

Yeudister Persaud trapped Joshua Persaud, who hit three fours in his 15, at 34-1.

Perez and Imlach joined forces and played enterprisingly with Perez reaching his fifty first.

Pezez warmed up for next Sunday Inter County 50 overs final in Essequibo with an array of pugnacious shots on the tiny Queenstown venue before Kevin Sinclar removed him for 71 at 110-3 before Dindyal bowled Sachin Singh (18) at 154-4.

Imlach soon reached his fifty as he and Van Lange (18) were together when stumps were drawn.

Earlier on a day blessed with bright sunshine, the home side invited the Boys from Bourda to bat on a track with some early assistance for the fast bowlers.

Watched by a small crowd, DCC reduced GCC to 39-2 inside 10 overs. Veteran Christopher Barnwell bowled Martin Pestano-Bell (4) to leave GCC on 17-1 in five overs.

Persaud hit a couple of fours in his 14 before he had his stumps disturbed by Wilson at 39-2 in the 10th over. The 50 was posted in the 15th over when Dindyal stroked the left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd sweetly for a boundary.

With GCC on 51, Wilson removed stylish left-hander Akshaya Persaud (9) in the 16th over.

West Indies batter Sinclair joined the elegant former West Indies U-19 right-handed Dindyal, and the pair added just four runs on the small and fast outfield before Wilson again struck, dismissing Sinclair for one.

While Dindyal was content to play cautiously, Phillips was the aggressor, hitting the pumped-up Wilson for a six and a four.

Phillips, the brother of first-class player Ali-Mohamed, followed up his century in the two-day tournament with solid batting, and the composed Dindyall shared in a half-century partnership.

But with GCC on 106 and Philips on 28 he was lbw to Daniel Mootoo to bring his brother to the crease.

Ali-Mohamed deposited Mootoo for six and smashed him for four to post the 150 in the 36th over. By lunch, GCC were 153- 5.

After the Interval, Ali-Mohamed and Dindyal carried their fifth-wicket stand to 147 before Van Lange got rid of Ali-Mohamed at 253-6 to break the century partnership.

Ali-Mohamed’s demise triggered a dramatic collapse as GCC’s last five wickets fell for 13 runs.

Dindyal, who celebrated his 21st birthday earlier this month, reached his century from 144 balls with 12 boundaries, which included a single six.

Wilson sent Yeudistir Persaud (0) stumps for a walk before Van Lange bowled Thaddeus Lovell (1). Wilson picked up his fifth wicket when he bowled Devon Lord for a duck as GCC slumped to 156-9.

Dindyal lofted Van Lange for six before he was dismissed off the next ball as the innings ended at 262 just before Tea.

Today is the final day, and play is scheduled to commence at 09:00 hours.