News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Blairmont Estate remains operational following minor fire incident
news-default

— Minister Mustapha says production unaffected, safety protocols effective

 

THE Blairmont Estate remains fully operational following a minor fire that occurred on Friday on the gantry section of the facility.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, confirmed the incident and assured that the situation was swiftly brought under control with no disruption to production.

“The estate remains in full operation,” Minister Mustapha told the Guyana Chronicle, emphasising that the management and workers acted promptly to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of everyone on site.

According to the Minister, the fire started while workers were conducting welding activities on the gantry, but was quickly extinguished before it could spread.

“It was very minor and there were no reported injuries,” he said.

Minister Mustapha further noted that the Blairmont Estate, one of the Guyana Sugar Corporation’s (GuySuCo) key sugar-producing facilities, continues its operations uninterrupted.

He confirmed that harvesting and processing activities are ongoing as scheduled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.