Blairmont Estate remains operational following minor fire incident

— Minister Mustapha says production unaffected, safety protocols effective

THE Blairmont Estate remains fully operational following a minor fire that occurred on Friday on the gantry section of the facility.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, confirmed the incident and assured that the situation was swiftly brought under control with no disruption to production.

“The estate remains in full operation,” Minister Mustapha told the Guyana Chronicle, emphasising that the management and workers acted promptly to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of everyone on site.

According to the Minister, the fire started while workers were conducting welding activities on the gantry, but was quickly extinguished before it could spread.

“It was very minor and there were no reported injuries,” he said.

Minister Mustapha further noted that the Blairmont Estate, one of the Guyana Sugar Corporation’s (GuySuCo) key sugar-producing facilities, continues its operations uninterrupted.

He confirmed that harvesting and processing activities are ongoing as scheduled.