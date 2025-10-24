Fisheries Research Symposium held as part of Agriculture Month activities

-officials express confidence that sub-sector will continue to grow

THE Fisheries Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the University of Guyana’s Faculty of Natural Sciences and Faculty of Agriculture, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, hosted a Fisheries Research Symposium, in celebration of Agriculture Month 2025.

Held under the theme, “Empowering Communities: Fisheries as a Catalyst for Inclusive Agri-Food Transformation,” the event saw presentations from persons who hold various positions in this sector. The challenges were highlighted and suggestions for advancement of the local fisheries sub-sector were made.

Among those present at the event were UG’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin; Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vickash Ramkissoon and Chief Fisheries Officer Denzil Roberts.

The symposium featured opening remarks by Roberts, who said the forum was a long overdue activity. He expressed hope that it will grow annually, attracting more participation.

Noting that there are various agencies in Guyana that are related to fisheries, he said it is good when they can all share experiences, research, activities, and results, using the information to contribute to the sustainability and development of the fisheries sub-sector.

Professor Paloma echoed similar sentiments, noting that the role of fisheries in the agriculture sector is vital. It is a vital source of income and employment, and it provides food for coastal communities across the region.

She stated that the research presented only represents a tiny part of the work that has continuously been done by the university with regards to agriculture, fisheries, and in the marine and aquatic space.

In closing the opening ceremony, Minister Ramkissoon underscored that we must recognise that the theme of the symposium reflected the Government of Guyana’s continued commitment to building the fisheries sector, that is both people-centered and innovation driven.

Every policy of our government is aimed towards building our people, he said, adding that if policies are people centered, then Guyana will grow.

According to Minister Ramkissoon, the government recognises that for fisheries to be sustainable, management must be grounded in evidence-based decision-making and establishing a strong partnership between the Fisheries Department and the University of Guyana is an essential component of this process.

He outlined that over the last five years in the agricultural sector, government has placed a lot of emphasis on making the sector resilient, sustainable, and innovative.

“So, the sector is moving at a very fast rate, very speed [sic] rate, because we are using modern technologies, and we are using innovative tools to ensure that we become food secure,” the minister said.

He continued, “It’s important. So, in terms of fisheries, it remains very vital to our national development agenda, our food security and also as a source of employment and community livelihoods.”

The minister emphasised that science, technology, and research are the pillars of transformation, stating that without them, transformation, for the good, for the betterment, for the improvement, cannot be possible.