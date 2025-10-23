Guyana, Belize explore stronger labour co-operation

– Minister Griffith meets newly appointed Belizean High Commissioner

MINISTER of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith on Wednesday welcomed Her Excellency Gale Miller-Garnett, High Commissioner of Belize to Guyana, during a courtesy call aimed at deepening bilateral co-operation in the area of labour and human resource development.

During their discussions, the two officials explored ways to strengthen the labour markets of both countries through enhanced occupational safety and health standards, improved recruitment practices, and strategic manpower planning. They also exchanged views on skills development, an area identified as essential for driving sustainable growth and competitiveness across the Caribbean.

Minister Griffith reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to fostering regional collaboration in workforce development, noting that partnerships such as these support shared goals under the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) framework.

Belize and Guyana have enjoyed diplomatic relations since 1981, grounded in mutual respect and co-operation. These longstanding ties were further strengthened in June 2024 with the official opening of Belize’s High Commission in Georgetown—its first diplomatic mission within the CARICOM region.

The meeting underscored both nations’ dedication to promoting decent work, advancing labour rights, and building a skilled, safe, and inclusive workforce for the future.