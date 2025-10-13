News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Darren Wade confirms PNCR–WIN electoral collaboration
Attorney-at-law Darren Wade
Attorney-at-law Darren Wade

–says Norton sanctioned WIN’s court action

 

ATTORNEY and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member Darren Wade has publicly disclosed that his decision to initiate legal proceedings on behalf of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), a party headed by United States (U.S) sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed, was made at the behest of senior party officials and with the full endorsement of Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton.

 

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Wade stated that the request came after several banks had severed ties with WIN. He noted that before proceeding he sought explicit confirmation from Norton, who not only approved the move but also encouraged him to provide legal assistance to the embattled entity, despite internal objections from other PNC-affiliated attorneys.

 

Wade also sought to clarify the details of a failed deal between the two opposition parties to secure chairmanship of key Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

 

“With regard to the failed negotiations, WIN’s position in Region 10 was understandably difficult. They could not have secured both the Chair and Vice Chair positions since they did not hold a majority. They needed 10 seats but obtained nine. However, as a relatively new party, only a few months old, some missteps are understandable,” Wade wrote.

 

Wade’s revelation provides clear evidence of collaboration between the PNCR/APNU and WIN and directly contradicts claims by Azruddin Mohamed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had been in secret partnership with the PNCR.

 

“The APNU/PNCR, on the other hand, as a party with more than 70 years of history, should have approached the negotiations with greater political maturity and strategic foresight,” the PNCR member added.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.