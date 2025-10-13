Darren Wade confirms PNCR–WIN electoral collaboration

–says Norton sanctioned WIN’s court action

ATTORNEY and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member Darren Wade has publicly disclosed that his decision to initiate legal proceedings on behalf of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), a party headed by United States (U.S) sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed, was made at the behest of senior party officials and with the full endorsement of Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Wade stated that the request came after several banks had severed ties with WIN. He noted that before proceeding he sought explicit confirmation from Norton, who not only approved the move but also encouraged him to provide legal assistance to the embattled entity, despite internal objections from other PNC-affiliated attorneys.

Wade also sought to clarify the details of a failed deal between the two opposition parties to secure chairmanship of key Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

“With regard to the failed negotiations, WIN’s position in Region 10 was understandably difficult. They could not have secured both the Chair and Vice Chair positions since they did not hold a majority. They needed 10 seats but obtained nine. However, as a relatively new party, only a few months old, some missteps are understandable,” Wade wrote.

Wade’s revelation provides clear evidence of collaboration between the PNCR/APNU and WIN and directly contradicts claims by Azruddin Mohamed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had been in secret partnership with the PNCR.

“The APNU/PNCR, on the other hand, as a party with more than 70 years of history, should have approached the negotiations with greater political maturity and strategic foresight,” the PNCR member added.