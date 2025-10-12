Transforming Guyana’s fisheries: A sector on the rise

Dear Editor,

AS a proud Guyanese, I am heartened to see the remarkable strides our government is making to support fisherfolk and modernise the fisheries sector. Fishing is more than an industry; it is a lifeline for thousands of families along our coast and an important contributor to our national food security. For too long, fisherfolk operated with little support and outdated systems. Today, that picture is changing; in fact, over the last five years, strides have been made under the leadership of President Dr Irfaan Ali and the Minister of Agriculture Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha.

When hardship struck in 2022 with low catches and high costs, the Ministry of Agriculture stepped in with real relief. Over 7,500 fisherfolk benefitted from a $150,000 cash grant, injecting more than $1.1 billion into communities from Regions Two to Six. Taxes on critical fishing inputs and outboard engines were removed, helping crews to reduce operating expenses. These actions sent a clear message, and that was that our fisherfolk are not forgotten.

At the same time, the government has invested in infrastructure that strengthens the industry from the ground up. Landing sites across the country are being rehabilitated with modern facilities, lighting, ramps, sheds, and cold storage to improve safety and product quality. Earlier this year, fisherfolk on the Upper Corentyne celebrated the commissioning of a $32 million administrative building at No. 79 Village, with plans for a fuel station and hardware outlet to cut costs and improve efficiency. Only recently, seine nets valued at $14 million were distributed in Berbice, fulfilling commitments made by the Ministry.

Safety and sustainability have also been prioritised. Vessel Monitoring Devices are being introduced on artisanal boats to protect fisherfolk at sea and strengthen surveillance against piracy and illegal fishing. Partnerships with international agencies like the FAO are modernising the seabob shrimp industry, improving governance, data collection, and market readiness. These steps are not just about survival, they are about building an internationally competitive industry.

Looking to the future, the Government’s vision is even more inspiring. Recognising the pressures of climate change and fluctuating catches, fisherfolk are being encouraged to diversify into aquaculture. In Region 6, brackish-water shrimp farming has already increased production dramatically, offering a steady income for fishing families. Aquaculture overall has expanded by more than 70% in recent years, with new hatcheries and marine cage systems in development. Plans for large aquaculture hubs will ensure that Guyana becomes a leader not only in wild-caught seafood, but also in farmed fish and shrimp.

Just as importantly, the legal framework is being updated. Amendments to the Fisheries Act and a new Aquaculture Framework Bill are in progress to support co-management of resources, strengthen inland fisheries and align with international best practices. These reforms are vital for maintaining access to export markets where traceability and sustainability are key. Of course, challenges remain, particularly in securing the 150 fishing licences from Suriname, which the government continues to pursue diplomatically. Climate variability will also test the resilience of our fisherfolk. But what is encouraging is that for the first time in decades, the sector is not simply reacting to problems, it is being systematically transformed. As citizens, we can take pride in this progress. What we are witnessing is more than short-term relief it is the building of a modern fisheries sector that will sustain our people for generations. From upgraded landing sites and safer seas to aquaculture expansion and stronger laws, the pieces are being put in place.

Our fisherfolk deserve no less and I commend the Ministry of Agriculture and the wider government for ensuring that this vital sector is given the attention, investment, and vision it deserves. Guyana is indeed on the right path and as a nation, we can all be proud of the progress being made at sea and on shore.

Yours faithfully,

A Proud Guyanese Citizen