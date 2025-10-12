‘Don’t sign over your home, make wills’

-Minister Persaud warns against elderly exploitation, abandonment

MINISTER of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, has sounded the alarm over a disturbing rise in cases where elderly citizens sign over their properties to relatives, only to be neglected or abandoned shortly after.

Speaking on the Starting Point Podcast recently, Dr. Persaud described heartbreaking instances of seniors left homeless and destitute mere weeks after transferring ownership of their homes.

“Don’t get me wrong, I know that’s their personal choice, but we see the fallout of it — where two weeks after someone signs over their entire house, they are on the road. They are abandoned at the [shelters]. We see a lot of dumping of seniors, whether at the hospital or at any of our institutions,” she stated.

Minister Persaud encouraged families who are struggling to care for their elderly relatives to reach out to the ministry for support instead of abandoning them.

“If you know you cannot care for your parent, come and talk to us and let us find a good solution. Don’t dump them on the road, because they are left out there to survive,” she appealed.

Dr. Persaud also urged seniors to safeguard their assets by making legal wills instead of signing over their properties, stressing that this ensures their wishes are respected and their security preserved.

“Don’t sign over your home. Stay in your house, live there, and make a will. We must promote will-making so that people are not left on their own. It really comes back to people being caring and not just taking from older folks and leaving them,” she emphasised.

A will, or a testament, is a legal document that describes how you would like your property and other assets to be distributed after your death.

According to her, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has expanded access to medical and social care for vulnerable seniors.

Through this partnership, elderly residents at the shelters now have access to surgeries, eye and dental care, and treatment for infectious diseases.

She added, “We are continuing that coordinated approach — having them assess people for mental health challenges, how they can access health care, and look at those who are there because of substance abuse. We want to make sure they have holistic care.”

“It really comes back to families and people being caring,” the Minister emphasised, noting that compassion and responsibility within families are key to protecting the elderly.