Charting a new course for Guyana’s maritime and oil future

THE recent opening of the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge marks a watershed moment in Guyana’s development trajectory. For the first time in our nation’s history, ships can now pass unimpeded down the Demerara River. This achievement is primarily celebrated as a milestone in infrastructure that improves the lives of commuters. However, it also carries profound implications for our maritime sector and the oil and gas industry that continues to reshape our economic landscape.

The old bridge, which had been in service since 1978, featured a retractable span that could only accommodate limited vessel traffic during specific windows. This created bottlenecks that added days to shipping schedules and increased operational costs for companies relying on river access to Georgetown’s port facilities. The removal of this constraint positions Guyana to handle substantially increased port activity as our offshore sector grows.

While major oil and gas facilities like GYSBI, VEHSI, the Sol fuel facility and G-Port are located upstream of the old bridge and weren’t directly blocked by the span itself, the downstream bottleneck still created ripple effects throughout the entire port system. Vessels waiting for bridge openings often congested the river, delaying incoming supply ships and creating scheduling conflicts that forced operators to build in costly buffer time, which resulted in an inefficient chain reaction. The new bridge reduces these complications, allowing for more predictable supply chain operations. For an industry where drilling rigs can cost upwards of US$500,000 per day to operate, even modest improvements in logistics efficiency generate substantial savings.

Maritime economists have long recognised that when vessels can access terminals without delay, fuel distribution becomes more reliable, supply chain costs decrease, and industries dependent on consistent maritime access gain competitive advantages. When Singapore developed Jurong Island into a major petrochemical hub in the 1990s and 2000s, seamless vessel access to terminals proved critical.

The island now processes over 1.3 million barrels of crude oil daily and has attracted more than $50 billion in investments, demonstrating how reliable maritime access enables industrial expansion. The lesson translates directly to Guyana as we develop our own petroleum-based economy.

Guyana now stands at a comparable juncture. According to Dr. Martin Pertab, former head of the Local Content Secretariat, Guyana’s offshore sector is bracing for a major hiring surge in 2026, but the supply of certified local maritime workers is falling short of demand. This skills gap represents both a challenge and an opportunity. As port activity increases with unrestricted vessel passage, the need for skilled maritime professionals, from harbour pilots to logistics coordinators to vessel maintenance technicians, will only intensify.

The government has recognised this imperative and intends to introduce the Modern Port Act, which would seek to establish an independent port authority to ensure professional and independent oversight of port operations. This legislative framework, once finalised, combined with improved infrastructure, positions Guyana’s maritime sector for the expansion that our oil and gas industry demands.

The new bridge also symbolises the reinvestment of oil revenues into transformational infrastructure that creates multiplier effects across the economy. Financed partially through a US$172 million loan from the Bank of China, the project represents a strategic use of the government’s enhanced borrowing capacity. The government’s recent decision to raise the debt ceiling, backed by steadily increasing petroleum production revenues, demonstrates fiscal confidence grounded in tangible resource wealth that enables financing for projects of this magnitude.

This creates a beneficial cycle worth examining closely. Oil and gas revenues financially support major infrastructure projects like the bridge. These projects, in turn, reduce operational costs and improve efficiency for the very industry generating those revenues, while simultaneously benefitting every other sector dependent on maritime access. Agriculture exports skyrocket, and construction materials arrive more reliably. The entire economy becomes more competitive.

Looking forward, the interplay between petroleum revenues and infrastructure development will likely define Guyana’s overall development trajectory for the next decade. The Gas-to-Energy project, highway expansions, the new Berbice River bridge and port modernisation initiatives are all supported by the same revenue source and serve similar dual purposes, improving quality of life for citizens while enhancing the operational environment for continued resource development.

For those in the oil and gas sector, this development represents an operational environment where logistical challenges decrease and predictability increases. For the maritime sector, it heralds an era of expansion and local content opportunity. For Guyana as a whole, it offers proof that our oil wealth can quite literally bridge the gap between what we were and what we are becoming.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.