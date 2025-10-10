First Lady, Housing Ministers advance discussions on community enhancement

FIRST Lady Arya Ali, on Wednesday met with Minister of Housing, Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, to advance discussions on the Georgetown Urban Development Framework and various community-development projects.

According to information from the First Lady’s official Facebook page, the ministry has set an ambitious goal to deliver 40,000 homes over the next five years, emphasising not only housing but also the enhancement of supporting infrastructural and recreational facilities across the country.

In her statement, the First Lady underscored the role of her office through the National Beautification Project, which will contribute significantly to creating more safe, modern,

recreational spaces and improving the visual appeal of communities through scenic revitalisation efforts.

A key part of this collaboration includes an ongoing tree-planting campaign, supported by the Guyana Forestry Commission and the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), aimed at fostering greener, healthier living environments for all Guyanese communities.