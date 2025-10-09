News Archives
President Ali hosts Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey at State House
President Dr. Irfaan Ali hosted a luncheon in honour of Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey at State House on Wednesday. Ms. Botchwey is visiting Guyana for the first time since her election victory on 1 April, 2025. During their meeting, Ms. Botchwey thanked President Ali for his support during her election, and for his stewardship and leadership on global issues (Office of the President photos)
PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday, hosted a luncheon in honour of Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey at State House, marking her first official visit to Guyana since being elected to the post on April 1, 2025.

During the engagement, Ms. Botchwey expressed her gratitude to President Ali for his support during her election campaign and commended his leadership and advocacy on key global issues. She noted the importance of Guyana’s continued partnership and active role within the Commonwealth.

President Ali reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to working closely with the Commonwealth Secretariat in addressing shared priorities, particularly in the areas of climate change, biodiversity, and sustainable development. He underscored his Government’s focus on ensuring that development initiatives benefit vulnerable groups, including women, children, and persons with disabilities.

As a token of appreciation, Ms. Botchwey was presented with a locally-crafted painting titled “The Koker”, created by renowned Guyanese artist, Merlene Ellis.

Also in attendance at the luncheon were Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, along with several other Ministers of Government.

Ms. Botchwey’s visit highlights the strengthening of Guyana’s relationship with the Commonwealth and reaffirms the country’s leadership role in advancing global dialogue on sustainable and inclusive development.

 

