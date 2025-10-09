Ministry of Sport makes donation of TT$1.5 million to athletes, sporting organisations

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC ) – The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs on Wednesday donated over TT$1.5 million to 15 athletes and sporting organisations to assist with their development.

The cheques, totaling $1,585,000.00, were presented in the Ministry’s conference room, Nicholas Towers.

Director of Sports, Gabre Jesu McTair said the donations underscore the Ministry’s steadfast commitment to empowering athletes, coaches, and youth leaders through meaningful financial partnerships.

The assistance provided will bolster international competition preparation, stimulate community-based youth programmes, and strengthen the fabric of local sport and development projects across Trinidad and Tobago.

McTair, reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to nurturing opportunities for young people and athletes to achieve their fullest potential.

“Today’s disbursement represents more than financial assistance; it reflects our belief in the potential of our citizens to represent Trinidad and Tobago with pride, purpose, and excellence.

“We remain committed to ensuring that our sporting and youth sectors are vibrant, well-supported, and continually inspired,” McTair said.

The recipients thanked the Ministry for its ongoing support, while noting that the funds will play a vital role in their preparation, training, and community engagement efforts.