PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali’s statement at the opening of the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge that “Guyana is ready,” highlights the country’s position as a modern economic centre.

This moment marks a significant point in Guyana’s development, where oil wealth meets strong leadership to build lasting infrastructure that will shape the nation’s future for years to come.

The President’s claim that “infrastructure is not merely a physical structure” but “a statement” to the world shows a deep understanding of development economics. The US$262 million bridge clearly shows that Guyana is turning its oil income into sustainable assets, avoiding the resource curse that has affected many oil-rich nations.

With significant oil revenues expected soon, the government’s plan to reinvest these funds into infrastructure shows good financial management that focuses on long-term success rather than short-term gain.

This bridge is more than just a crossing between Regions Three and Four. It represents Guyana’s rise as a strong player in the global economy.

The President’s focus on the nation being “ready to modernise, ready to industrialise, ready to claim its place in the 21st century world economy” recognises that modern economies need top-notch infrastructure to compete well.

The four-lane, cable-stayed design operating around the clock removes the delays that previously held back economic growth while opening new paths for industrial development, housing, and trade.

Critics of infrastructure spending ignore the basic truth that development follows infrastructure, not the other way around.

The government’s broad plan, which includes the new Berbice River bridge, the Kurupukari Bridge replacement, and the nearly finished Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge, shows clear thinking about national connectivity.

These investments create benefits throughout the economy, lowering transportation costs, attracting private investment, and creating jobs that go beyond construction.

Naming the bridge after former President Bharrat Jagdeo shows continuity and recognises leadership that goes beyond party lines.

This act acknowledges that national development needs a steady vision across different administrations, a thoughtful approach that values nation-building over narrow political goals.

As Guyana moves from discovering oil to building a diverse, modern economy, infrastructure like the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge acts as both a driver and a symbol of this change.

The President’s strong statement that Guyana is ready sends a message to international investors, regional partners, and citizens that the nation has the resources and leadership to earn its rightful place among the world’s emerging economies.

The bridge stands not just as concrete and steel, but as a sign of Guyana’s steady progress toward prosperity.