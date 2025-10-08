Gov’t lowers truck axle load limit to 15 tonnes

TRUCK operators in Guyana will now face stricter weight limits as part of government’s new regulations which aim to curb road and bridge damage caused by overloaded vehicles.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill announced on Monday that Cabinet has approved a maximum axle load of 15 tonnes for trucks traversing the nation’s roads and bridges.

The new regulation replaces the previous limit of 18 tonnes that was permitted on the old Demerara Harbour Bridge.

The move is expected to curb the growing problem of overloaded vehicles damaging the country’s infrastructure, Minister Edghill said during a Monday press briefing.

To ensure compliance, the Ministry of Public Works will soon introduce a “clamp-and-weigh” system using advanced weigh-in-motion technology.

According to Minister Edghill, 1,000 truck clamps have already been procured for the police to enforce the new rule.

“Fifteen tonnes per axle. That is the weight we are allowing on bridges and roads in the country. When you’re caught with overweight, it’s not just a ticket — we’re clamping you, and you’re going to stay there until you discharge the weight,” the minister warned.

“If we allow you to continue to go overweight, you’re causing damage as you go along. The ticket can’t pay for that. So, wherever you are caught with the overweight, you will park there, we will clamp you, and you will get another truck to discharge,” he said.

He stressed that the government will strictly enforce these measures to protect public investments in the country’s expanding road and bridge network.

“Cabinet has already given approval for the regulations, which I am now putting into effect as the minister responsible for transportation,” Edghill stated.

Minister Edghill also issued a warning to operators transporting loose materials such as sand and slush, reminding them that it is an offence to drive without properly covering their loads.

“It is an offence to travel without a covering,” he stressed.

He recounted a recent incident on the East Coast of Demerara, where he personally ordered a truck to be grounded after it was spotted spilling sand onto the roadway—a hazard, he noted, that endangers other motorists and was highlighted by the recent death of a motorcyclist.

The minister urged truck drivers to act responsibly and comply fully with the new rules.

He emphasised that responsible road use is essential not only for safety but also for the longevity of the country’s infrastructure.