A new chapter of connectivity, progress for generations to come

Dear Editor,

IT is with a heart full of hope and pride that I join the nation in celebrating the commissioning of the Bharat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge.

This magnificent structure is more than a feat of engineering. It is a powerful symbol of a united, forward-moving Guyana—opening a new chapter of connectivity and progress for generations to come.

The naming of the bridge is a fitting tribute. It honours a lifetime of dedicated service to our nation by Dr Jagdeo. His Excellency the President did well to remind us of the importance of recognising our leaders in their time, not only after they are gone.

Before looking ahead, we must also offer a heartfelt salute to the teams who maintained the old Demerara Harbour Bridge for decades. Their grit and perseverance were a quiet, essential service to our nation, as anyone who endured closure can attest. I am deeply grateful.

As we embrace this new asset, a primary hope for all Guyanese is that its enhanced capacity will ease the traffic congestion that tested the patience of our working people for several generations. To truly realise this promise, we face a gentle but important challenge.

We must match our new infrastructure with a renewed spirit of civic care. The bridge’s full potential depends not just on its lanes, but also on our collective commitment to road-use principles built on “care, caution, and consideration.”

This leads me to reflect on our shared responsibility. The true value of any public treasure lies in how its users preserve it. It was disheartening to see the new bridge, so soon after opening, marred by litter and other troubling acts—a live act of public urination on the steel barriers even appeared on social media.

These incidents prompt a heartfelt question for our national family. As we build a world-class economy, are we at the same time nurturing a national character that is equally refined?

In this light, the recent call by Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo for a stronger national value system is therefore not just timely—it is essential. Without a foundation of integrity, environmental stewardship, and civic duty to each other, our steel-and-concrete achievements will be hollow monuments without an equal amount of character to showcase our humanity.

Our visitors notice our conduct, and the legacy we wish to project to the world can be compromised if we do not urgently arrest these acts of public disorder. We can take inspiration from initiatives such as the First Lady’s beautification projects, where the simple garbage bin is reimagined not as a mere receptacle, but as a symbol of an enlightened society—a daily choice to elevate our surroundings and show respect for our community.

Let this magnificent bridge be more than a path over water. Let it become our collective pathway to a future where our national character is as strong, beautiful, and resilient as the structures we build.

Yours faithfully,

Sasenarine Singh