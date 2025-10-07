Gov’t launches health centre clean-up efforts in Regions One, Four

AS part of its citywide cleanup initiative, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development (MLGRD) has begun clearing unwanted and unserviceable items from several health centres along the East Coast of Demerara and in Region One.

The campaign, launched on October 2, 2025, by Minister of Local Government, Priya Manickchand, alongside Minister within the MLGRD, Pauline Sukhai and other ministry officials, forms part of the Government’s ongoing national beautification project aimed at creating cleaner, safer, and more sustainable environments for citizens.

In Region Four, the Plaisance Health Centre, Beterverwagting Health Centre, and Lusignan Health Centre have already commenced cleaning and removal of junk and debris. Meanwhile, the Port Kaituma District Hospital in Region One also participated, disposing of bulky waste and other unwanted items.

The MLGRD has additionally called on residents in Newtown, Kitty, and surrounding areas in Georgetown—including Duncan, Da Silva, D’Andrade, Garnett, Lamaha, Republic, De Abreu, Campbell, and Middleton Streets—to participate in a “throw it out” initiative today, October 7, 2025. Residents are urged to place large, bulky items such as old freezers, mattresses, tyres, and other heavy appliances at the front of their yards for collection.

The ministry noted that the pickup will run from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, emphasising that all items should be placed outside by 5:00 PM sharp. Officials stressed that this is a one-time collection effort designed to help residents enjoy a cleaner and more organised space while supporting Georgetown’s broader cleanliness drive.

The cleanup campaign reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining public spaces and health facilities, promoting civic responsibility, and enhancing the overall aesthetic and safety of communities across Guyana.