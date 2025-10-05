New Demerara River Bridge named in honour of Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Guyana’s largest and most advanced thoroughfare to date, the new Demerara River Bridge, was officially commissioned on Sunday and named in honour of former President and now Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

The official naming was announced by President Dr Irfaan Ali, who addressed a large gathering at the inauguration ceremony. In his remarks, President Ali paid tribute to Dr Jagdeo, describing him as a confidant, a visionary leader, and a tireless champion for democracy, sustainable development, and global climate action

Highlighting Jagdeo’s contributions to national development, President Ali praised his leadership during his tenure as President of Guyana, a period in which the country saw the restoration of macroeconomic stability, debt relief through the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, and a renewed focus on poverty reduction and infrastructure development.

President Ali noted that naming the bridge after Dr Jagdeo was a fitting recognition of his decades-long service to the nation and his enduring commitment to advancing Guyana’s socio-economic progress.

The Bharrat Jagdeo Bridge is set to be a transformative addition to the country’s infrastructure network, enhancing connectivity, reducing travel time, and supporting the rapid growth along the Demerara corridor