News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New Demerara River Bridge named in honour of Dr Bharrat Jagdeo
The Demerara River Bridge
The Demerara River Bridge

Guyana’s largest and most advanced thoroughfare to date, the new Demerara River Bridge, was officially commissioned on Sunday and named in honour of former President and now Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

The official naming was announced by President Dr Irfaan Ali, who addressed a large gathering at the inauguration ceremony. In his remarks, President Ali paid tribute to Dr Jagdeo, describing him as a confidant, a visionary leader, and a tireless champion for democracy, sustainable development, and global climate action

Former President and now Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

Highlighting Jagdeo’s contributions to national development, President Ali praised his leadership during his tenure as President of Guyana, a period in which the country saw the restoration of macroeconomic stability, debt relief through the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, and a renewed focus on poverty reduction and infrastructure development.

President Ali noted that naming the bridge after Dr Jagdeo was a fitting recognition of his decades-long service to the nation and his enduring commitment to advancing Guyana’s socio-economic progress.

The Bharrat Jagdeo Bridge is set to be a transformative addition to the country’s infrastructure network, enhancing connectivity, reducing travel time, and supporting the rapid growth along the Demerara corridor

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Naomi Parris

More from this author

Picture of Naomi Parris
Naomi Parris
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.