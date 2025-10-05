Guyana, China exploring collaboration in manufacturing, infrastructure, telecommunication & green development

–China’s Ambassador says

CHINA and Guyana are set to deepen their long-standing partnership with China opening its door wider to Guyana, offering new opportunities in infrastructure, manufacturing, telecommunication, and sustainable development, which would accelerate economic growth.

These were sentiments voiced by China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Yang Yang, in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Chronicle. China is signalling a stronger partnership with Guyana as it reaffirms its commitment to a fair and open global trading system, the Ambassador noted.

At the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, China’s Premier, Li Qiang highlighted China’s dedication to multilateralism amid global trade challenges, and he declared that China, as a major developing country, will not seek new special and differential treatment in World Trade Organisation (WTO) negotiations—a move seen as a powerful endorsement of open, rules-based trade.

“China will always stand with other developing countries,” he said, adding: “Our door is open wider than ever for trade and investment cooperation.”

Ambassador Yang reflected on these sentiments and stated, “For Guyana, this represents exciting opportunities. China has become one of the country’s most important trade and economic partners in the Caribbean.

“Both nations are actively exploring collaboration in manufacturing, infrastructure, telecommunications, finance, and green development. The goal is to reduce trade barriers, deepen practical cooperation, and create sustainable growth that benefits both countries.”

Bilateral trade between Guyana and China has expanded significantly in recent years, reaching an all-time high of approximately US$1.4 billion in 2024.

“The traditional friendship between our two countries has stood the test of time, and continues to grow stronger, with friendly exchanges and cooperation in various fields deepening and yielding solid results. Building a China-Guyana community with a shared future reflects our shared aspiration for a bright future,” she said.

The ambassador described the relationship as “a ship sailing forward”, steered by political trust, anchored in cooperation, and propelled by cultural exchange and multilateralism.

Recent high-level engagements, including a meeting between President Dr. Irfaan Ali and President Xi Jinping in 2023, as well as talks between Foreign Ministers Wang Yi and Hugh Todd earlier this year, have outlined new areas of collaboration.

‘AN IMPORTANT PARTNER’

“China regards Guyana as an important partner in the Caribbean and Latin America, and is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with Guyana, enhance political mutual trust, and advance bilateral relations,” Ambassador Yang said.

The Chinese diplomat pointed to the fruitful outcomes under the Belt and Road Initiative, pointing to the new Demerara River Bridge, constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation, which will be commissioned today, and will benefit over 50,000 persons.

She also highlighted the six regional hospitals built by Chinese companies, which are now fully operational, marking another milestone in China-Guyana medical cooperation.

These state-of-the-art hospitals have allowed the Guyanese people to access world-class medical services close to home.

“China will encourage more qualified, reputable, and capable enterprises to invest and do business in Guyana, participating more broadly in Guyana’s national modernization,” she said, adding: “China is willing to work with Guyana to continuously tap into the potential for cooperation, striving to expand from traditional areas such as energy, mining, infrastructure, and agriculture to emerging fields like the digital economy, green economy, and artificial intelligence.”

The ambassador said that Chinese companies in Guyana will continue to fulfil their social responsibilities, create more local jobs, and actively participate in public welfare activities such as poverty alleviation, educational support, and charitable donations.

The recently concluded 20th Chinese Medical Team to Guyana treated over 11,000 local patients, and performed more than 2,000 surgeries during their one-year stint here, she said, noting that the newly arrived 21st Chinese Medical Team will “undoubtedly continue this honourable mission and contribute further to Guyana’s healthcare sector”.

Further, this year alone, dozens of participants from various sectors in Guyana have travelled to China to attend training programmes in fields such as agriculture, healthcare, economic development, and financial cooperation, the ambassador said, pointing out that six Guyanese students have been officially awarded Chinese Government Scholarships, and will pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies at top Chinese universities.

The ambassador further stressed the importance of multilateralism, noting that both Guyana and China share common ground on international issues as members of the Global South.

“China firmly supports Guyana in playing a greater role in international affairs, and is willing to work hand-in-hand with Guyana to hold high the banner of multilateralism, jointly implement the four Global Initiatives proposed by President Xi, collaboratively address global challenges such as climate change, food security, and energy security, strive to safeguard international fairness and justice and world peace and stability, and build a more just and equitable global governance system,” the diplomat noted.