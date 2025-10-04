Guyana, Singapore sign MoU to provide technical co-operation, training in aviation

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) have signed a Technical Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote collaboration in civil aviation.

According to a press release, this MoU aims to improve the development, modernisation, and operational efficiency of aviation systems between the two countries.

Although the MoU is non-binding, it signifies the mutual dedication of both authorities to seek innovative solutions that bolster aviation safety and reinforce regulatory frameworks.

Present at the signing ceremony were GCAA’s Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, and CAAS Director General, Han Kok Juan, on the sidelines of the 42nd General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (A42) held in Montreal, Canada, from September 23 to October 3, 2025.

A key aspect of this partnership is the creation of a collaborative framework for technical co-operation, focusing on knowledge sharing and the adoption of best practices in safety management, regulatory oversight, and training, including exploring mutual interests in areas such as human resources management and the economic regulation of air transport. This arrangement marks a significant advancement in co-operation for both countries.

The CAAS is widely recognised as a global leader in aviation training, setting benchmarks for excellence and innovation within the industry.

CAAS utilised state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced simulators and modern classrooms, to deliver an unparalleled learning experience.

Over the years, GCAA has benefited significantly from the comprehensive training and technical support extended by CAAS.

This collaboration has materialised through numerous scholarships and fellowships, affording GCAA personnel critical opportunities for advanced professional development in various aviation disciplines.