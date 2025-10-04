News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana, France strengthen bilateral ties
President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Friday welcomed French Senator Cédric Perrin, Chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces, and French Ambassador to Guyana Olivier Plançon at State House
President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Friday welcomed French Senator Cédric Perrin, Chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces, and French Ambassador to Guyana Olivier Plançon at State House

–with formal opening of French Embassy in Georgetown, plans to increase co-operation in many areas including defence, energy

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday, welcomed French Senator Cédric Perrin, Chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces, and French Ambassador Olivier Plançon at State House.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday, welcomed French Senator Cédric Perrin, Chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces, and French Ambassador Olivier Plançon at State House

The meeting, according to the Office of the President, marked the strengthening of Guyana–France relations, especially with the formal opening of the French Embassy in Georgetown.

President Ali highlighted the growth of bilateral ties over the past five years and identified further opportunities for collaboration in tourism, trade, agriculture, defence, security, and energy.

He emphasised that the embassy’s presence would enhance strategic partnerships.

Senator Perrin was joined by Senators André Guiol and Olivier Cigolotti, Jeanne Mengotti from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Colonel Emmanuel Rigault, and other officials.

The French delegation expressed appreciation for Guyana’s commitment to environmental conservation and the warm hospitality received.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, were also at the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.