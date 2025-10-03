PPP to focus on increasing youth, women membership following 2025 landslide victory

-will shun opposition-aligned hostility

AFTER a “landslide” victory at the polls, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has set its sight on expanding its youth arm and women’s movement, Vice-President and party General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has stated.

During a press conference on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Dr. Jagdeo made it clear that the government will not be caught up in the opposition’s campaign operations, but instead will focus on real development for the people of Guyana.

Responding to a series of targeted attacks towards the government from opposition-aligned voices, the Vice-President made it clear that the PPP/C will not seek the “blessings” of those who are hostile towards the party.

“The voters have given the mandate to the PPP for the next five years,” Dr. Jagdeo said, pointing to the results which show that at the 2025 General and Regional Elections the PPP/C won by a “huge” margin.

In the 2025 elections, the PPP/C increased its seats from 33 in 2020 to 36, thereby widening its parliamentary majority.

The National Assembly comprises a total of 65 seats, allocated based on geographical constituencies using the Hare quota system.

The PPP General Secretary also highlighted the massive turnaround in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica)- which was a traditional opposition stronghold.

FOCUS ON WOMEN AND YOUTH

Ahead of the 2031 General and Regional Elections, Dr. Jagdeo said they will focus on strengthening the party.

Dr. Jagdeo outlined the party’s strategy to further empower the Women’s Progressive Organisation (WPO), the women’s arm of the PPP and the party’s youth arm- the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO).

He said: “We will build out the women’s movement to a strong, vibrant women’s organisation.”

Youth mobilisation efforts have catapulted the membership of the PYO.

Now, the party boasts 15,000 youth members, representing every region and race in Guyana, he disclosed.

While the previous target was 5,000, it was tripled, and the governing PPP/C continues to encourage more youths to play an active role in Guyana’s development.

The PPP/C is aiming to double their current membership.

“We’ll take that to 30,000 members,” the party’s General Secretary said.

Countering opposition narratives which surround race voting and divisive politics, Dr. Jagdeo said that the PPP/C- the only national party- will defy them at every election.

Last month, President Ali unveiled the PPP/C’s blend of experience and youthful energy with a 25-member cabinet and 11 parliamentary representatives.