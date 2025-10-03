PM Phillips underscores Guyana’s leadership in clean-energy transition

-tells OLADE that country remains dedicated to achieving low-carbon economy

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips, on Thursday outlined Guyana’s actions and achievements under its Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, while emphasising government’s commitment to a clean, just energy transition, strengthened regional co-operation, and continued global climate advocacy under the tenets of the Paris Agreement.

He made these remarks during his address at the 55th Latin American Energy Organisation (OLADE) Meeting of the Energy Ministers, held as part of the 10th edition of OLADE Energy Week in Santiago, Chile.

Addressing energy leaders and policymakers, Prime Minister Phillips underscored Guyana’s steady progress in building a low-carbon economy by diversifying its energy-supply mix, referencing accomplishments under LCDS 2030, which outlines the government’s support for sustainable energy development and participation in global climate initiatives.

“Guyana remains dedicated to achieving a low-carbon economy through innovation, inclusion, and bold policies that safeguard our forests and communities. Our actions reflect the belief that clean and renewable energy development is about ensuring equity and opportunity, so that every citizen benefits from the transition.”

He also reminded attendees that the Guyana Government is advancing complementary policies to promote energy conservation and energy-efficient technologies.

“Our country remains dedicated to advancing global efforts to address climate change and transition to clean and renewable energy, and significant progress has been made in this regard.”

In discussing the clean-energy transition, the Prime Minister spoke of Guyana’s diversified energy supply mix plan and infrastructural development agenda.

At the forefront is the gas-to-energy project. Phase I is a 300MW natural gas-fired power plant currently under construction, while Phase II will deliver an additional 300MW combined-cycle plant and a natural gas liquids facility. Together, these projects will supply 600MW of power, reduce emissions and lower costs for consumers.

Guyana’s progress in hydropower was also highlighted, with the Prime Minister describing the 165MW Amaila Falls hydropower project as a major clean-energy initiative. The government, he explained, is also developing smaller plants such as Kumu, Moco Moco, and Kato, progressing to a combined capacity of 2.35MW, along with several medium-scale sites under review.

He also detailed the solar expansion, including the installation of utility-scale solar PV farms totalling more than 36MW. Some 56 solar mini-grids and over 6MW of rooftop solar PV systems have been installed across 452 public buildings, ICT hubs, and agricultural facilities. In addition, more than 37,000 solar home systems have been distributed to hinterland and riverine communities, directly benefitting approximately 140,000 people.

He spoke about initiatives such as electric mobility, noting the installation of 23 electric vehicle charging stations and the introduction of fiscal incentives to promote cleaner transportation and green investments.

Importantly, Prime Minister Phillips also pointed to grid modernisation, with ongoing upgrades to substations, transmission and distribution systems, and the deployment of battery-energy storage technology.

In highlighting Guyana’s role on the international stage, he emphasised the importance of regional partnerships in addressing climate change and promoting sustainable energy.

“OLADE has been an important partner for regional integration and sustainable-energy development. There is room to further leverage this platform to pursue innovative solutions, tailored financial instruments, and de-risking mechanisms to address climate-change mitigation and adaptation.”

He noted that Guyana continues to advocate for climate finance, technology transfer and the fair treatment of tropical-forest countries in global carbon markets and stressed the interconnectedness of energy and forest conservation in supporting climate resilience.

Prime Minister Phillips also highlighted Guyana’s achievements as a small tropical-forest country that has become a regional and global advocate for sustainable energy.

“These accomplishments are not ends in themselves, but are stepping stones for a more resilient, equitable, and low-carbon future. Guyana’s journey demonstrates that a small tropical-forest country can achieve outsized climate and energy results. By combining sound policies, community engagement and international co-operation, we have positioned ourselves as a regional and global advocate for sustainable energy.”

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister reiterated Guyana’s dedication to expanding clean-energy initiatives and fostering energy-efficient lifestyles across the country.

“Guyana will continue to engage and work in partnership with multiple stakeholders to roll out clean and renewable energy initiatives, adapt to the challenges posed by climate change and encourage sustainable, energy-efficient lifestyles, while building capacity to facilitate the requisite technical and regulatory support for effective clean energy transitions.” (OPM)