GLDA to host Guyana’s first Ruminant expo and competition on October 12

The Ministry of Agriculture, through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), has commenced planning for what is being billed as Guyana’s premier “Ruminant Expo and Competition,” set for Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Weldaad, West Coast Berbice.

According to a release from GLDA, the flagship event is expected to attract farmers from across Regions Three, Four, Five and Six, where more than 80 per cent of the nation’s ruminant population is concentrated.

Organisers say the Expo will highlight Guyana’s finest animal genetics while promoting new innovations that are driving the sector’s growth “from farm to fork.” Already, more than 33 farmers have confirmed their interest in participating.

The programme will feature a Ruminant Judging Competition with over 21 prizes up for grabs across cattle, sheep, and goat categories.

Farmers will also benefit from a livestock auction designed to strengthen market linkages and improve access to superior animal genetics.

Adding a cultural dimension, a Cooking Competition, including the highly anticipated “Fireside Curry Challenge”, will showcase dishes prepared with locally sourced livestock products.

Visitors can also look forward to technology and innovation displays highlighting climate-smart practices, post-harvest techniques, and sustainable production tools.

The GLDA’s own exhibitions will spotlight ruminant breeds, genetic improvement technologies, and livestock development initiatives, alongside family-friendly children’s activities.

A major highlight will be the exhibition of the Gyr-Lando (Girolando) cattle breed, introduced under the national breeding programme.

This cross between Holstein-Friesian and Gyr cattle merges the Holstein’s high milk yields with the Gyr’s heat tolerance, disease resistance, and adaptability to tropical conditions.

GLDA officials say the Girolando is an “ideal dual-purpose breed” with the potential to boost Guyana’s dairy production and food security.

The Expo will also underline Guyana’s commitment to climate-smart agriculture, featuring demonstrations of advanced forage production, improved animal housing, and waste-to-energy initiatives.

The Guyana Food Safety Authority (GFSA) will play a central role, ensuring that best practices in food safety are shared with farmers and agribusinesses, a move seen as crucial to safeguarding consumers and strengthening Guyana’s readiness for regional and international trade.

Chief Executive Officer of the GLDA, Dr. Dwight Walrond, said the event represents a milestone for the livestock industry.

“The Ruminant Expo and Competition 2025 represents a defining moment for Guyana’s livestock industry. It not only provides farmers the opportunity to showcase their animals and benefit from genetic improvement technologies, but also exposes them to climate-smart practices that enhance productivity and resilience,” Dr. Walrond stated.

He added, “By bringing stakeholders together, the event fosters interactive learning, knowledge sharing, and market linkages. Our technical team is working ardently with farmers to ensure that their prized animals are on display, and with strong support from government agencies and private sector partners, we are confident this event will be a success.”

The event, which promises a full day of educational, competitive, and entertaining activities, will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with free parking and security for patrons.

The Ministry of Agriculture has extended an invitation to farmers, agribusinesses, families, and members of the public to attend and celebrate the strength, innovation, and future of Guyana’s livestock industry.