Pensioner robbed of shotgun, valuables in Rasville

Police are investigating a daring daylight robbery in Rasville, Georgetown, where a 68-year-old pensioner was robbed of his licensed pump-action shotgun and other valuables on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports indicate that at about 17:50 hrs on September 30, the victim, who resides at Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice, was driving through the area when he was intercepted by two men on a motorcycle. One of the suspects was armed.

The bandits confronted the pensioner, forced him to stop, and relieved him of the shotgun, a quantity of cash, and other personal items before escaping.

Police ranks from the East La Penitence Police Outpost, led by a Sergeant, responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. Investigators observed CCTV cameras in the vicinity, which will be reviewed as part of the probe. Persons in the area were questioned, but the suspects have not yet been located.

The Guyana Police Force confirmed that investigations are ongoing.