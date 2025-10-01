News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Pensioner robbed of shotgun, valuables in Rasville
Armed-Robbery

Police are investigating a daring daylight robbery in Rasville, Georgetown, where a 68-year-old pensioner was robbed of his licensed pump-action shotgun and other valuables on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports indicate that at about 17:50 hrs on September 30, the victim, who resides at Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice, was driving through the area when he was intercepted by two men on a motorcycle. One of the suspects was armed.

The bandits confronted the pensioner, forced him to stop, and relieved him of the shotgun, a quantity of cash, and other personal items before escaping.

Police ranks from the East La Penitence Police Outpost, led by a Sergeant, responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. Investigators observed CCTV cameras in the vicinity, which will be reviewed as part of the probe. Persons in the area were questioned, but the suspects have not yet been located.

The Guyana Police Force confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Kelly Juan

More from this author

Picture of Kelly Juan
Kelly Juan
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.