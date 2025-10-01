Berbice man sentenced to seven and a half years for fatal attack

SENTENCING has been concluded for 25-year-old Berbice construction worker Trevor Rajmangal, also known as “Two Star,” following his guilty plea to a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of 36-year-old Mohamed Abdul Ali, also called “Mice” or “Ryan.”

The fatal incident occurred between March 18 and 19, 2023, at West Canefield, East Canje, Berbice.

Justice Peter Hugh, presiding at the High Court in Berbice, had initially postponed sentencing to allow for the submission of several reports, including a probation report outlining Rajmangal’s background, a victim impact statement and a statement in mitigation from the defence team.

The sentencing hearing was adjourned until September 29, 2025, during which the court carefully weighed both aggravating and mitigating factors before arriving at a final sentence of seven years and six months.

Rajmangal was initially indicted for the capital offence of murder, but pleaded not guilty.

He subsequently admitted to the lesser charge of manslaughter, which was accepted by State Prosecutor Cicelia Corbin.

At the time of the incident, Rajmangal resided at Strand and Matthew Allen Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice, while the victim lived at Reliance, East Canje, Berbice.

Agreed facts presented in court revealed that on the evening of March 18, 2023, Rajmangal and several friends were playing pool and imbibing at a shop on Bissessar Street in West Canefield.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Ali entered the shop and a verbal altercation ensued between him and Rajmangal. Ali subsequently left the shop, but the argument continued outside.

Rajmangal reportedly pushed a pool stick through the shop grill in an attempt to strike Ali and then picked up a Vita Malt bottle.

The convict threw the bottle at Ali as he was climbing over the gate of an abandoned lot near the shop, striking him and causing him to fall to the ground. Rajmangal then returned to the shop, later leaving for his home.

Ali’s body was discovered the following morning, March 19, at 6:45 a.m., lying motionless on the grass parapet on Bissessar Street. The police were summoned, and Ali was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination conducted by government pathologist Dr Bridgemohan on March 21, 2023, revealed severe injuries, including left occipital scalp bruising, a 4 cm circular depressed fracture to the left occipital bone, and fractures of the first and second cervical vertebrae.

The cause of death was determined to be shock and haemorrhage due to a fractured skull.

Rajmangal was arrested on March 21, 2023, and placed in custody at the Reliance Police Station. During a video and audio interview on March 22, 2023, at the Central Police Station, he admitted to throwing the bottle that struck Ali. He also demonstrated to police officers how the incident had occurred at the scene.

Prosecutor Corbin urged the court to consider several aggravating factors. Among these was the seriousness of the offence.

According to her, Ali, aged 36, was unarmed and in a defenceless position when struck by the bottle, highlighting the disproportionate nature of Rajmangal’s actions. She submitted that the use of a glass bottle as a projectile contributed directly to Ali’s fatal injuries.

The state also emphasised the impact of Ali’s death on his family. For example, his sister discovered his body at the scene and continues to grieve and experience trauma from the loss.

Additionally, the state argued that sentencing should serve as a deterrent to others, stressing that violent killings cannot be tolerated in society.

The court was urged to consider the implementation of anger management and other skill-based courses by the Guyana Prison Service as part of Rajmangal’s rehabilitation.

Defence counsel Kevin Morgan highlighted a range of mitigating factors. He said there was no evidence of preparation or premeditation, and Rajmangal had cooperated fully with police at the earliest opportunity, thereby demonstrating honesty, despite having committed a legal wrong.

Morgan noted that this incident was isolated, stemming from a verbal altercation initiated by Ali, who reportedly provoked the conflict in the shop.

According to him, no dangerous weapon had been introduced other than the bottle used in the moment. Rajmangal’s youth, good character, and lack of prior convictions were also considered.

The defence attorney pointed out that his client had expressed remorse both to police and in court, and that the incident did not reflect a pattern of violent behaviour.

Additionally, he pointed out that the offender had been subjected to verbal and physical bullying by the deceased. As such, Morgan invited the court to weigh these factors in view of the aims of sentencing, including deterrence, reform, and rehabilitation.

Justice Hugh adopted a structured approach in determining Rajmangal’s sentence. The starting point for manslaughter in similar cases was considered to be 15 years.

As a result of his early plea, a one-third reduction brought the term to 10 years. Further deductions included one year and six months for time spent on remand and an additional year for expressions of remorse and the fact that he did not waste judicial time. This calculation resulted in a final sentence of seven years and six months.