GuyExpo 2025 to showcase Guyana’s vast economic potential

-create space for micro and small businesses, networking, collaboration, Minister Rodrigues says

THE Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, on Monday, officially launched GuyExpo 2025, under the theme, “Transformation Through Entrepreneurship and Innovation”, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

This year’s expo is set for November 13 to 16, 2025, at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia, Georgetown.

Now the longest sustained exhibition in the Caribbean, GuyExpo largely showcases locally produced goods and services, featuring regional businesses, while also allowing business associates to meet, network and negotiate with international companies, and showcase their skills, talent, and creative works.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues in her remarks at the launch stated that the vision for GuyExpo 2025 is not simply to sustain its legacy, but to reimagine and elevate it, while also ensuring this national tradition remains relevant to the dynamism of our economy, and preserving its core identity.

The essence of GuyExpo, she said, remains unchanged.

According to her, “It is a platform to showcase Guyana’s vast economic potential, a meeting place for manufacturers, agro-processors, service providers, consumers and investors.”

The tourism minister noted that GuyExpo is a space where innovation, ingenuity and enterprise converge, and where businesses, both large and small, can present their ideas to a national, regional and global audience.

The fact remains that GuyExpo continues to be a family-friendly event, where learning, networking, cultural expression and entertainment can take place.

Highlighting what lies in store for GuyExpo 2025, the minister underscored that Guyana’s remarkable achievement in food security and sustainability will be a major highlight of the exposition.

She revealed that on entering the expo, patrons will be greeted by a captivating centerpiece, that is, a striking representation of a breadbasket.

“This powerful symbol reflects Guyana’s longstanding reputation as the breadbasket of the Caribbean,” she explained.

Additionally, the ministry plans to introduce several new features designed to strengthen GuyExpo’s impact. Most notably is the creation of a dedicated space for businesses and investors to engage in serious conversation about collaboration and expansion.

Noting that Guyana stands at the forefront of opportunity with double-digit growth in the non-oil sector, Minister Rodrigues said that to fully realise this potential, local businesses must initiate conversations with both local and global partners.

With support from Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), GuyExpo 2025 will feature a strong business to business networking component.

As the event celebrates year 30, the minister said they will take the opportunity to also honour the businesses that have grown alongside GuyExpo, recognising their longevity and unwavering support.

She pointed out that the physical layout of this year’s expo will be undergoing transformation, adding that while the traditional elements of vibrant food courts, the tourism village and the children’s area will remain, these features will be enhanced for greater prominence and impact.

The expo will also serve to highlight the diverse services offered by the ministry, while at the same time, showcasing Guyana’s potential as a leading destination in the region.

Additional lighting, signage and improved directional systems will be introduced as well, to provide better guidance for patrons. This will ensure a smoother, more enjoyable visitor experience.

The minister also announced that they will be collaborating with the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), to ensure maximum participation and visibility for local micro and small businesses.

“Without our exhibitors, our manufacturers, service providers, agro-processors, and sponsors, there would be no expo. Tonight, I make a clarion call to all businesses, large and small, to seize this opportunity,” she implored, adding, “GuyExpo is not matched in terms of exposure. It offers a rare platform to showcase products and services, not only to local consumers, but to international investors and partners.”

Already a few businesses including Banks D.I.H, E-Net, Jumbo Jet Group, Demerara Distillers Limited, and Sunshine Snacks have already pledged their support.