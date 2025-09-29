Sports Physiotherapist Jana Edghill is doing what she loves best

PHYSIOTHERAPY is a great tool for assisting others. That art of administering therapy is an acquired skill that takes commitment, hard work and real drive to ensure a rewarding and successful career.

Jana Gabriela Edghill has been a physiotherapist for the past eight years. She is attached to the Ministry of Health’s Disability and Rehabilitation Services Department and is attached to the senior national team, the Golden Jaguars. For her, this is a dream come true.

The 31-year-old recently told the Guyana Chronicle that she works at the National Aquatic Centre pool at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, but has a background in sports physiotherapy.

Edghill added that working with the national football team is like doing any other job, it is just that it is specifically about athletes. She said that it is rewarding to see people complete rehabilitation from sports injuries and regain their full mobility and independence.

Sports physiotherapy is a specialised branch of physical therapy which focuses on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of injuries related to sports and exercise.

It also aims to enhance athletic performance and accelerate recovery for athletes of all levels, from professionals to recreational participants.

Sports physiotherapists use tailored treatment plans, combining techniques such as manual therapy, exercise, and sports-specific drills, to address the unique biomechanical demands of different sports and help injured athletes return to their activities safely and effectively.

“It is a good job. I enjoy every aspect of it. When my team wins, I win and it is quite fulfilling to be a part of something so good,” she said.

Initially, she wanted to become a medical doctor but that did not happen. As a result of old injuries she had and the experience of physiotherapy, she grew to love this career idea and later learned that such a course was being offered at the University of Guyana (UG). Signing up was the first step in her new journey.

After four years of studies, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in medical rehabilitation, majoring in physiotherapy. Today, she is a physiotherapist and cannot see herself doing any other job.

Edghill is responsible for the rehabilitation of athletes from sports injuries, accidents, a stroke or neurological injuries and getting them back to full independence.

She stated that they also assist children with developmental delays to achieve milestones and warded patients who are recovering from surgeries.

“I work with athletes and when they get sport injuries such as dislocation, knee problems and chronic conditions, I have to assist via rehabilitation efforts. So, it is an interesting job and you must know what you are doing, to apply yourself to prevent further injuries to the athlete or patient,” she said.

Edghill reported that she also prepares the athletes for their games and would travel with them to the various local and overseas venues.

Every year on September 8, World Physiotherapy Day is celebrated globally to recognise the invaluable contributions of physiotherapists in improving health, enhancing mobility, and promoting well-being.

The day marks the unity and solidarity of the global physiotherapy community.

It is an opportunity to recognise the work that physiotherapists do for their patients and communities.

Using World PT Day as a focus, World Physiotherapy aims to support member organisations in their efforts to promote the profession and advance their expertise.

This year, the focus was on healthy ageing and falls prevention and how physiotherapy can help in our daily lives.