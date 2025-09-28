REGARDLESS of the guard towers we erect, the uninvited of our age will present themselves and stare at our expression of rejection with defiance.

Some challenges will confront most parents or guardians in our time, a higher intrusion beyond our means, and one that requires no invitation or courtesy of interest. Our common guarded borders will be invaded.

To select a transgression that can be within the agreed customary borders of anticipated errors would be self-deceiving, but though narcotics is a curse defined, for some reason it becomes an inviting temptation, and a scourge that only hatred can allow any to witness as a possible visitor to thy neighbour’s door.

I have constantly said that drug addiction is not something that I would wish or conspire to be inflicted on my enemy’s house. I have faced this in my house. The impact of narcotics is prevalent for many reasons: In the absence of jobs outside of cleaning drains, and other jobs for those addressed as “Dunce Thug” usage, and Security Guard Services, selling drugs is an option; it’s called “survival”. But with some, it becomes a livelihood, and with the victim, its bondage; a bondage through which the victim proceeds in a metamorphosis towards acceptance.

The drug becomes more indictable because its production is today, as the reports suggest, managed by trained chemists whose only impulse is greed. The drug remains longer in the victim, transforming the dependence while, for some reason, diminishing the ability of the victim to analyse themselves. Of course, there is the ego of the victim, and the contamination by the new family and the acceptance of the infected consciousness of dependency, and an accustoming process to be subdued by the “Hades of filth” and its scent of premature decay of all previous values of what was once a stable, functioning human consciousness.

This condition can only be defeated through a process of alternative environment, serious self-realisation, as well as knowledge and medical assistance trained in that area. The data on the impact of addiction keeps changing, but the human capability is also powerful, as well as deceitful. For example, how many of our domestic murders may have mind-altering drugs attached to them? I doubt that I can get a straight answer at the end of that line of questioning, though I do hope that I can be proven wrong.

With my experience as a parent, one needs the added observation of a seasoned detective and a mystic to arrive at the reason why one would be aware of the casualties of addicted citizens, witness their devastating long-term effects, and persist in exploring. In a sober moment, doubt and frustration are expressed, coupled with ego, and these are to be the cause at times. But all of us are caught in such moods.

And the argument begins: on the crowd-amassed ego of this human era as against the solitary observation and its hermetic choice towards a hunter’s observation and rational conclusion — of a sensible retreat from a fallen angel’s ritual.