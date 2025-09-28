News Archives
Minister Parag pushes for quality and timely delivery of first school for the deaf
Minister of Education Sonia Parag at the construction site of Guyana’s first dedicated school for the deaf at Cummings Lodge
MINISTER of Education, Sonia Parag, on Saturday visited the construction site of Guyana’s first dedicated school for the deaf at Cummings Lodge on the East Coast of Demerara.

According to a press release from the ministry, in her exchange with the contractor, Minister Parag stressed that the project’s quality and timely  completion is a matter of national priority, adding that the school must stand as a model of excellence for inclusive education in Guyana.

“She expressed confidence that the facility will be delivered as scheduled in November and affirmed the ministry’s continued commitment to monitoring progress until its doors are opened,” the release noted.

The project, valued at G$194,472,570, is being executed by Superior Supplies and General Construction and is on schedule for completion in November 2025.

The facility, once completed, will provide a modern learning environment for 30 deaf learners and serve as a resource hub for deaf youth, offering programmes that foster inclusivity, personal development and community engagement.

With completion expected in just a few weeks, the new school represents a transformational milestone in Guyana’s education sector, delivering on the government’s promise to create inclusive, equitable, and empowering spaces for all learners.

Minister Parag was accompanied by Permanent Secretary Ms. Shanielle Hoosein-Outar; Dr. Keon Cheung, Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND); and Head of Buildings Mr Gerron Parker.

