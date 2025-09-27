Georgetown: soul of a city

by India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Amit Telang

RECENTLY, an Indian businessman visiting Guyana after nearly two decades summarized his impressions about Georgetown as a sleepy town metamorphosed into a vibrant city.

Once the proverbial ‘Garden City of the Caribbean’ with beautiful colonial architecture, Georgetown has given way, at least partially, to concrete buildings with glass facades- the very epitome of development in our modern parlance.

Traffic snarls with heaving commuters in this quaint geography was completely unknown to him. It was like bemoaning and being bewitched at the same time. A price to pay for modernity and development – a familiar trope in any fast-developing city in the Global South. Balancing people’s aspirations with government’s capacity to respond to a city’s developmental challenges, and that too at a commensurate pace, has never been an enviable task.

Figuratively, it reminds one of a teenager outgrowing all outfits much faster than the parents could afford to buy him. But no one complains as they want to see a dashing young man- dynamic and attractive- even if it means a little bit of tantrums with lot of patience and persuasion.

Georgetown would soon have a voracious appetite like a rapidly growing teenager for civic architecture and basic amenities as Guyana leapfrogs into a developed country bracket. If it goes according to the new government’s plans, Georgetown would soon have all the features of an upcoming global city, attracting fresh investments reminding of the times of ‘the gold rush’. Civic architecture would need upgradation in a Mission mode to realize this dream of Georgetown’s emergence as an important business, hospitality and education hub- not only in South America but in the entire Western hemisphere.

The signals are highly encouraging. The new government under President Ali has all the right intentions and matching plans that would feed into their efforts towards presenting Georgetown as one of the emerging global cities.

But it would take a lot of planning, some difficult decisions and probably some consternation as developing civic architecture in a densely populated city has never been an easy task. It would require determination and attention to detail. Planning for the foreseeable future also needs to be factored in.

In his second term, President Ali’s focus on infrastructure, governance and digitization has immediately caught global attention. It was certainly not an entirely new proposition, since the groundwork for this transformation had ensued in his first term itself.

As newer, broader streets and bridges and immaculate public spaces started dotting Georgetown’s landscape, the signal was unambiguous. It is in this context that President Ali’s announcement to rescue Georgetown came like a fresh breeze of salty air with undoubtedly a sigh of relief.

But there lies the catch. The devil is always in the detail, as they say. The city has an old-world charm, especially with its colonial style architecture, green spaces (unfortunately not so well-maintained sidewalks and lawns that look like overgrown bushes) and well laid out streets with impressive and unmistakable symmetry in parts of the old town.

Even though modern buildings have appeared like some jarring notes in a beautiful Caribbean song, most of us tend to agree that modern architecture and city’s historical soul need to co-exist. No, they are not discordant. This balance can be achieved with some planning and deliberate effort.

Guyana also has achieved global reputation with her work in environmental conservation. The recently held Biodiversity Summit stands as testimony to the importance Guyana attaches to balancing ecology with economy.

I am sure there are plans for conserving Georgetown’s impressive canal system (its indispensable role in controlling floods need not be overemphasized), its flora and fauna and beautiful landscaping stand as its soul. When the city is rescued from the vicissitudes of burgeoning population pressure, this soul will have to be preserved.

Fortunately, Guyana has a lot of land and considerable breathing space to shift new civic infrastructure a few miles away from the ‘Old Town’ so that both history and modernity can co-exist with ease and efficiency. Projects like the Silica City and plans for other modern communities with excellent civic infrastructure are surely steps in the positive direction. Does Guyana need a new modern capital complex which will reduce pressure on the old town? A question worth pondering.

Similarly, Guyana would need a modern mass rapid transport system to decongest the city and allow the old town to move at its own leisurely pace while business moves swiftly in modern business districts. President Ali’s experience and expertise in town planning and his vision to transform Guyana would be crucial in realizing this dream.

But preservation of the historical town – its beating heart- will need a lot of meticulous planning and persuasion to save the soul of the city. Lest the rescue might result into a city without its soul.

A youth gone wayward. The manatees in the national park, the Stabroek market, the Sea-wall and the canal systems and several historical buildings are all heartbeats of this beautiful city. Every wooden building in the old town has a story to tell.

These stories should continue to be told down the generations- inspiring them and reminding them about their origin and a beautiful journey- tracing history, preserving traditions and pursuing modernity in a synchronized symphony. Guyana’s multi-ethnic culture and beauty of this land of waters should continue to inspire new generations- preserving and protecting Guyana’s soul.

I am confident that every tourist visiting this beautiful city will be pleasantly surprised to see modernity and history coexisting, blending culture and community spirit as we witness this phenomenal transformation. More grease to President Ali and his government’s elbow in their plans not only to rescue but also to nurture the soul of this fabulous city.

As a long-time friend and well-wisher, Delhi sees Georgetown as a partner and a fellow-traveller, willing to walk along in our collective developmental journey, sharing experiences and cheering each other as Georgetown begins a fascinating journey. Georgetown, we love you!