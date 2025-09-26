Minister Mustapha meets NAREI, GLDA, AIEP staff to outline government’s 5-year Agricultural Agenda

ON Thursday, Agriculture Minister, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, met with staff from the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), and the Government’s Agriculture Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP) as part of a series of meetings to discuss the implementation of programmes and policies for the next five years.

During the meetings, Minister Mustapha noted that while much was accomplished over the last five years, significant work remains to further expand and modernise Guyana’s agriculture sector.

At NAREI, the Minister emphasised that the Institute remains the backbone of Guyana’s agricultural innovation system, and that the work of its staff directly impacts productivity, sustainability, and rural livelihoods. He underscored that the success of the sector depends heavily on their scientific leadership and practical solutions.

While engaging staff at the GLDA, Minister Mustapha stressed that the Authority’s policies and practices must be firmly grounded in science. He highlighted the need for modernising and expanding genetics, breeding, animal health, biosecurity, and extension services.

As part of the Authority’s animal health and biosecurity framework, he also reinforced the importance of disease surveillance and vaccination programmes, describing them as national priorities.

At the AIEP office, Minister Mustapha said that more young people are getting involved in agriculture as a result of the government’s policies and investments, which have created access to resources and growth opportunities. He explained that the AIEP—an initiative of H.E. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali—is one such programme that has become a regional and international model for fostering agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship.

Overall, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the capacity and resources of every agency within the Ministry of Agriculture. He noted that investments are being made in research infrastructure, climate-smart technologies, improved extension services, and staff training and development. He also urged staff to remain committed and connected to the people they serve, as collective effort will be key to executing the Government’s agricultural mandate.

Minister Mustapha was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Hon. Vikash Ramkissoon, and the Ministry’s Director General, Mr. Dhaneshwar Deonarine. (MoA)